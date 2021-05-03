Border controls in Afghanistan and Iran are being tightened to fight the Covid Newspaper

Vaccination of people aged 40-49 starts today

113 are exposed to the virus, over 4,000 become infected

Fafen calls for a strategic approach to fill the gaps

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to prevent the possible arrival of new Covid-19 variants, the National Center for Command and Operation (NCOC) on Sunday decided to improve protocols on the borders with Iran and Afghanistan by regulating inbound pedestrian movement and managing in effectively health guidelines.

On the other hand, vaccination of people in the age group 40-49 is set to start on Monday (today).

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services, on condition of anonymity, had said that there were about 12 million people in this age group.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19-related deaths in the country exceeded 18,000.

According to a statement issued by the NCOC, to prevent a new mutation from entering Pakistan, the current Land Border Management policy with Afghanistan and Iran has been revised to ensure regulated infantry movement and effective management of Covid-19 protocols. at the border terminals.

The revised Land Border Management Policy will be effective from midnight 4/5 May (PST 0001) to midnight 19/20 May (PST 0001) and applicable only to inland pedestrians, with no effect on cargo / existing trade (Bilateral Transit / Afghan Trade) movement, the statement said, adding that border terminals will remain open seven days a week and the employment force of law enforcement agencies and health personnel at terminals will increase to enforce testing protocols and to control high traffic density.

The inbound pedestrian movement will cease to take effect from midnight on May 4/5 (0001 PST) with the exception of Pakistani nationals in Afghanistan and Iran wishing to return and extreme medical emergencies etc. All inbound pedestrian movements are permissible, he added.

The NCOC also announced that Pakistani nationals would be subject to testing and quarantine protocols.

Pedestrians inside will undergo rapid antigen (RAT) testing. Positive cases (Pakistani nationals only) will be relocated to nearby quarantine facilities. Inbound pedestrians with Afghan exceptions will also be subject to RAT testing at border terminals. Positive cases, if any, will return to Afghanistan. Thermal scanning of all drivers / co-drivers will be performed upon arrival at the border terminal. Symptomatic cases will be subjected to RAT testing, positive cases will be treated according to the procedure written above, the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, people aged 40 and over will be able to be vaccinated from Monday onwards.

The decision was taken by the NCOC on April 29, which was later confirmed by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar through a tweet.

According to forum data, the country reported 113 deaths and 4,414 new cases in a single day with 663 patients on ventilator.

The number of active cases since May 2 has been estimated at 89,661 while the number of deaths has reached 18,070.

The NCOC has also decided to introduce strict mobility control measures to avoid a situation like India.

Stay home, stay safe! Rigorous Mobility Control Measures will be implemented from May 8-16 to control the spread of the disease. According to media reports, India ignored Covid-19 warnings and was now fighting to contain the disease !!, wrote NCOC.

Meanwhile, the Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen), in its sixth report on Monitoring and Evaluating the Response of Covid-19 Governments, highlighted the short-term strategic approach to filling the gaps.

He particularly emphasized the creation of a structural platform that established close coordination at various levels of government, a strong legislative commitment and oversight that provided a comprehensive and representative character for all necessary measures, and finally to build knowledge and understanding of the public complying with safety guidelines more voluntarily than is enforced.

Fafens’s monitoring and oversight of the governance of the Covid-19 response from 10 October 2020 to 14 April 2021 also showed an indifferent attitude of the authorities concerned to the legal, institutional and enforcement issues that affected Pakistan’s ability to respond. pandemics and other health emergencies.

It presents a disturbing picture of the overall health governance system of the country.

Although the country is undergoing the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the legislature, which is the first pillar of the system of government, has largely ignored the pandemic and the issues that undermine the health care system. A minimal interest was observed in the pandemic in the country’s legislatures, with only a few giving the Covid-19 importance needed as a national health emergency, the report said.

He further stated that the institutional framework needed to deal with a pandemic under a national response was lacking.

Although health was a provincial theme of constitutional change after the 18th, all three waves of Covid-19 illustrated that devolution was far from complete while the required national-level coordination had to be established through ad-hoc measures, the report added.

He criticized the media for failing to play its part in highlighting the health sector situation.

The media, being an important pillar of governance and oversight systems, had either not been willing or prudent to observe, report and comment on the state of health governance in Pakistan, the report said.

National and local level media monitored at district level and interviews with journalists at district level show that these stakeholders lacked evidence-based reporting capacity, she said, adding that, now with its focus on operationalizing In response, the role of the Pakistani media has been gradually improving since the beginning of the pandemic as it began using evidence-based reporting and demanding that the executive and legislature act more responsibly in the face of the third wave of deadly virus.

The report claimed that despite warnings from various actors, including doctors and civil society organizations like Fafen, the government eased restrictions on February 24th. Around the same time, trends were showing an increase in infections and the degree of positivity.

He went on to say that hardly a week had passed when the government withdrew from its decision and announced the start of another wave with the re-imposition of some restrictions.

By that time the third wave had found its place, the report said.

Due to inconsistencies in the system, there has been a general lack of confidence in the Covid-19 governments’ response among the public. A consistent reading of non-compliance with SOPs across all waves of pandemic even in public offices and health facilities is a clear example of the trend. A more recent expression of a lack of confidence in government decision-making regarding the pandemic is the lower number of Covid-19 vaccines in Pakistan compared to neighboring countries. This is again an expression of the fact that when the system of government is reactive, lacks transparency and is inconsistent in its decisions such as implementing the blockade, its credibility suffers a significant and perhaps irreparable loss, the report said.

Published in Agim, 3 May 2021