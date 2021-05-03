Britain says the G7 will consider the mechanism to counter Russian disinformation

Connect with us

Britain is proposing an international effort to counter Russian propaganda and disinformation, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on May 2.

Raab will host the Foreign Minister of the Seventh Group May 3-5 for the rich nation clubs the first personal meeting in two years, with tensions with Russia on the agenda.

Britain will urge the G7 to join in developing a swift “anti-Russian” mechanism to counter lies and propaganda or false news, Raab told reporters ahead of the meeting.

While he did not provide specifics, Raab said the idea is to “come together to secure a rebuttal and honestly provide the truth, for the people of this country, but also in Russia or China or around the world.”

The G7 members are Britain, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. Britain has also invited representatives from Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa to some of the meetings.

Russia was once part of what the G8 was, but its membership was suspended in 2014 due to Moscow’s illegal annexation of Crimea by Ukraine and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

British, American and European officials accuse Russia of spreading misinformation on a range of issues, including elections, COVID-19 vaccines and NATO.

At the G7, Raab will present Foreign Office-funded research showing that pro-Russian trolls are targeting newspapers in democracies to try to create the impression that the public supports Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Sunday Times reported.

“Pro-Russian trolls are posting comments on Ukraine and other areas, both to influence public opinion here but to be played in the Russian media,” Raab told the newspaper.

The London Summit will also discuss expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, supporting girls’ education, setting climate action goals and preventing hunger.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters and The Sunday Times

