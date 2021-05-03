Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin Gains Big Profits, Cement Claims for Political Legacy | Chennai News





Udhayanidhi posted this photo of himself on Twitter handing over the brick to AIIMS MK Stalin CHENNAI: Standing on top of his campaign van, turning into a red brick, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the DMK family caramel, roared, I have brought Madurai AIIMS along with me, a battle cry that went viral. There was no doubt about this the secretary of the DMK youth wing and the son of the party president MK Stalin had made an impressive electoral debut.

One month later, on Sunday, Udhayanidhi won the Chepauk-Triplicane seat by a wide margin. His convincing victory in the assembly segment represented in the past by his grandfather and former Prime Minister M Karunanidhi, Udhayanidhi has put to rest questions over his rapid entry into the party.

His victory is also significant against the backdrop of Stalin’s own reluctance to nominate his son as a candidate in this election, to defuse any opposition attempt to target the DMK over dynastic politics. Eventually, Udhayanidhi not only proved himself to his father but also to the voters of his constituency.

An actor but not a reluctant political heir, Udhayanidhi proved electoral waters as a campaign for his party-led alliance in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. He received a good response from people who liked his previous speeches. .

During the 2021 assembly elections, Udhayanidhi and DMK Kanimozhi’s women’s wing secretary, in addition to Stalin himself, formed the main three-member campaign team. Udhayanidhi started traveling around the state last November campaigning for the party. All along the way, Udhayanidhi was amazed and deceived. His battle around the Madurai AIIMS to take home points that the project had not progressed beyond the usual groundbreaking ceremony became a mass hit.

Enthusiastic about the response, Udhayanidhi stepped up his attack on AIADMK and BJP. Irritated by his remarks, AIADMK and BJP brought large weapons to respond to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Udhayanidhi at a public meeting in Dharapuram.

With this victory, Udhayanidhi has clearly scanned himself on the political scene and is now set to go to countries as he is likely to find a place in his fathers ’cabinet. As for the ban bricks, Udhayanidhi posted a photo of himself on Twitter presenting it to his father Sunday evening. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

