Pandemic price? India’s ruling party stumbles in state elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to win in the last four state elections, according to preliminary voting trends released Sunday by the Independent Election Commission, showing that the political force of his nationalist Hindu party may slip as the country fights for contain an unprecedented increase in coronavirus cases. .

Election Commission vote prediction showed the Bharatiya Janata Party crawling into the state of West Bengal behind a powerful regional party, apparently unable to oust the chief fire minister, Mamata Banerjee, after a fierce campaign.

The Modis party looks set to retain power in the northeastern state of Assam for a second term, but failed to make any significant gains there or commit offenses in the two southern states, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The final results will be published late Sunday.

Even before the current rise of the virus, the Modis party faced tough challenges in these local legislative elections. After disappointing results, Modi remains weak but faces no threats to stay as prime minister until his term ends in 2024.

BJP began to run out of steam as the pandemic spread, said political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay.

The decision in the state of West Bengal will undoubtedly weaken Modis’ position, he added, but warned that further study of the results was needed to say how much they were a referendum on the treatment of COJID-19 blast BJP.

With 70% of the vote counted in West Bengal, rival All India party Trinamool Congress could win 211 of the 292 seats in the state legislature that has won 21 seats so far and lead in the anther 190. This compared to potentially only 80 seats for BJP, which has won three seats in total and leads at 77.

In the 125-seat state legislature of Assams, BJP and its allies are ahead in the race for 75 seats, compared to 49 seats facing its top challengers.

Supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress party very unmasked and ignoring social distance instructions held victory celebrations and set off fireworks in West Bengal after the initial results were released.

Health experts say massive election rallies and marches held as voters cast their ballots in March and April are partly to blame for the subsequent rise in COVID-19 infections. Public outrage over allowing the election to move forward despite the risk has been directed at both the Modis government and the Election Commission.

Last week, the Supreme Court in the state of Tamil Nadu criticized the Electoral Commission for allowing crowded campaigns amid a global pandemic. Daily cases of new viruses in India began to rise past the past 100,000 at the end of March, and over 300,000 new daily cases on April 21, collapsing the devastated health care system in India.

Your institution is individually responsible for the second wave of COVID-19. Your officials should be reserved on murder charges perhaps, the court said.

Polly Roy, a professor of virology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said last week that India’s extremely dense population and governments’ soft rules for election rallies and religious rallies sparked the outbreak. Experts have also blamed new, more contagious variants of the virus.

Across the country, death is so prevalent that all burial sites are running out of space in many cities, and lit funeral pyre burnt all night. With the government unable to maintain a steady supply of oxygen in overcrowded hospitals, desperate relatives pray for oxygen outside or cry in the streets for loved ones who died waiting for treatment.

On Sunday, India recorded a slight drop in new infections by 392,488, from a high of 401,993 in the previous 24 hours. It also reported an additional 3,689 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 215,542. Experts believe that both figures are an understatement.

The Modi party has grown in Hindu-dominated regions in central and northern India since he was elected in 2014. Recent local elections were seen as crucial for the party to gain a foothold in three states that have significant Muslim minorities. . The Hindu nationalist BJP has been accused for years of inciting religious polarization and discriminating against minorities.

The Prime Minister also wants to project the BJP as a national party, replacing a dynastic Congress party that ruled India for more than six decades after independence from British rule in 1947. The Congress Party, led by Sonia Gandhi, fared poorly in the last election. , failing to seize power from the BJP in Assam or from the Communist parties in Kerala.