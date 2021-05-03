Ontario fails to act on LTC home polls ahead of second deadly COVID-19 wave, commission says

Achievements are greeted by workers in full personal protective equipment at Sunnycrest Nursing Home in Whitby, Ont., On December 9, 2020. Frank Gunn / Canadian Press

The Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care sent a survey to every nursing home in the province last summer, asking if they had measures in place to curb the spread of highly contagious coronavirus and enough staff to care for residents.

Self-assessments were to help the sector cope with a second wave of pandemics. But the ministry did not follow up on homes identified as high-risk or share the survey results with anyone, including local public health officials, hospitals and its bureaucrats responsible for inspecting the premises.

The government ultimately failed to learn from the lessons learned from the first wave of COVID-19, concludes a report by the independent commission on long-term care. And the consequences were devastating. More long-term care residents in Ontario died in the second wave than in the first a tough lawsuit over how government inaction allowed the virus to gain a stubborn and deadly footing in the sector not once but twice.

Governments’ response to the pandemic was slow, uncoordinated and lacking in urgency, says the 322-page report released Friday night. The long-term care homes of the provinces, which had been neglected for decades by successive governments, were easy targets for uncontrolled outbreaks.

The three commissioners, led by retired justice collaborator Frank Marrocco, say in their report that Ontario, a province rich in sophisticated health care, should have learned lessons from the early days of the pandemic. As a result, their report says, it was reasonable to expect the second wave to be less punitive. That was not the case.

The report cites an example, the Sunnycrest Nursing Home in Whitby, east Toronto, to show how seniors continued to die at alarming rates from mid-September to March 14, when the second wave ended. The virus has killed 3,758 residents and 11 employees in nursing homes.

Ministry surveys last summer identified Sunnycrest as a high-risk home that was unprepared for a second wave, the report says.

Robert Kyle, health medical officer for Durham Region, said in an interview Sunday that he does not recall receiving the survey results. He noted that public health units and hospitals have played a much larger role in managing the outbreaks of nursing homes than the ministry.

It’s a bit of a mystery why we were not in the loop, said Dr. Kyle.

Rob McMahon, a ministry spokesman, said in an email Sunday that the results of the study helped the government with its COVID-19 preparation plan last fall. He did not say why the ministry did not share the survey results with others.

At Sunnycrest, Dr. Kyle declared a COVID-19 outbreak last November 23 and sent staff from Lakeridge Health home four days later. Hospital staff faced an alarming situation: Home workers did not know how to properly place and remove personal protective equipment; there was no list identifying which inhabitants were infected with the virus; and the house had no infection prevention and control protocols, its IPAC lead was sick with the virus.

All but one of the 119 residents tested positive for COVID-19, including 34 who died. The victims include Violet Lorraine Anderson, who died alone in her room on Dec. 30, her daughter told the commission.

Diane Anderson Campbell said her mother suffered from dementia but knew her boyfriends and could walk and dress herself helpless until she contracted the virus.

To avoid confusion and concern for her mother, Ms. Anderson Campbell said her family made the sad decision to stop her phone call. We were not there on the phone, on video, or in person when she passed, she said.

Ms. Anderson Campbell is among dozens of family members, residents and staff in the long-term care they witnessed, providing a first-hand oral history of loneliness, anxiety and fear that, for them, forever marked this time in Ontario history, the report says.

Many of those who have lived and worked at home for long-term care during the pandemic will continue to be traumatized and seek counseling and support, the report says, adding that homeowners have to pay for such services.

Many residents experienced what is known as closure syndrome as a result of being locked in their rooms for long periods without access to recreational programs or family visits, the report says.

Commissioners gave the final word to a group of residents of nursing homes on April 1st. Wilbert said he has not had a hot meal in his home since the pandemic started. One week, we had nothing but sandwiches, he said.

Judy misses her two granddaughters, 4 and 6. They do not understand why I can not go out and play with them, hug and kiss them, she said.

Ethel waited eight months to get a stroller and has not been to her hairdresser since the pandemic started. You may not think it’s important, but for a woman it is, she said. A hairstyle gives you a new breath of life.

