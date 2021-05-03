International
Ontario fails to act on LTC home polls ahead of second deadly COVID-19 wave, commission says
The Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care sent a survey to every nursing home in the province last summer, asking if they had measures in place to curb the spread of highly contagious coronavirus and enough staff to care for residents.
Self-assessments were to help the sector cope with a second wave of pandemics. But the ministry did not follow up on homes identified as high-risk or share the survey results with anyone, including local public health officials, hospitals and its bureaucrats responsible for inspecting the premises.
The government ultimately failed to learn from the lessons learned from the first wave of COVID-19, concludes a report by the independent commission on long-term care. And the consequences were devastating. More long-term care residents in Ontario died in the second wave than in the first a tough lawsuit over how government inaction allowed the virus to gain a stubborn and deadly footing in the sector not once but twice.
Sicker and younger: Toronto ICU faces pressure during third wave of pandemic
Coronavirus Tracker: How many cases of COVID-19 are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and graphs
Vaccine trackers in Canada: How many doses of COVID-19 have been administered so far?
Governments’ response to the pandemic was slow, uncoordinated and lacking in urgency, says the 322-page report released Friday night. The long-term care homes of the provinces, which had been neglected for decades by successive governments, were easy targets for uncontrolled outbreaks.
The three commissioners, led by retired justice collaborator Frank Marrocco, say in their report that Ontario, a province rich in sophisticated health care, should have learned lessons from the early days of the pandemic. As a result, their report says, it was reasonable to expect the second wave to be less punitive. That was not the case.
The report cites an example, the Sunnycrest Nursing Home in Whitby, east Toronto, to show how seniors continued to die at alarming rates from mid-September to March 14, when the second wave ended. The virus has killed 3,758 residents and 11 employees in nursing homes.
Ministry surveys last summer identified Sunnycrest as a high-risk home that was unprepared for a second wave, the report says.
Robert Kyle, health medical officer for Durham Region, said in an interview Sunday that he does not recall receiving the survey results. He noted that public health units and hospitals have played a much larger role in managing the outbreaks of nursing homes than the ministry.
It’s a bit of a mystery why we were not in the loop, said Dr. Kyle.
Rob McMahon, a ministry spokesman, said in an email Sunday that the results of the study helped the government with its COVID-19 preparation plan last fall. He did not say why the ministry did not share the survey results with others.
At Sunnycrest, Dr. Kyle declared a COVID-19 outbreak last November 23 and sent staff from Lakeridge Health home four days later. Hospital staff faced an alarming situation: Home workers did not know how to properly place and remove personal protective equipment; there was no list identifying which inhabitants were infected with the virus; and the house had no infection prevention and control protocols, its IPAC lead was sick with the virus.
All but one of the 119 residents tested positive for COVID-19, including 34 who died. The victims include Violet Lorraine Anderson, who died alone in her room on Dec. 30, her daughter told the commission.
Diane Anderson Campbell said her mother suffered from dementia but knew her boyfriends and could walk and dress herself helpless until she contracted the virus.
To avoid confusion and concern for her mother, Ms. Anderson Campbell said her family made the sad decision to stop her phone call. We were not there on the phone, on video, or in person when she passed, she said.
Ms. Anderson Campbell is among dozens of family members, residents and staff in the long-term care they witnessed, providing a first-hand oral history of loneliness, anxiety and fear that, for them, forever marked this time in Ontario history, the report says.
Many of those who have lived and worked at home for long-term care during the pandemic will continue to be traumatized and seek counseling and support, the report says, adding that homeowners have to pay for such services.
Many residents experienced what is known as closure syndrome as a result of being locked in their rooms for long periods without access to recreational programs or family visits, the report says.
Commissioners gave the final word to a group of residents of nursing homes on April 1st. Wilbert said he has not had a hot meal in his home since the pandemic started. One week, we had nothing but sandwiches, he said.
Judy misses her two granddaughters, 4 and 6. They do not understand why I can not go out and play with them, hug and kiss them, she said.
Ethel waited eight months to get a stroller and has not been to her hairdresser since the pandemic started. You may not think it’s important, but for a woman it is, she said. A hairstyle gives you a new breath of life.
Our morning and evening update newsletters have been written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the most important headline days. Sign up today.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]