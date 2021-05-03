How the constitution dominated the Holyrood election campaign during the pandemic





T he Scottish Parliament elections in 2021 are dominated by the constitution, despite taking place during the coronavirus pandemic. The launch of the new pro-independence Alba Party, led by former Prime Minister Alex Salmond proved to be the first key point in the campaign. Mr Salmond launched the party, which is running only candidates in the regional ballot list section, with the aim of gaining a majority in Parliament for independence. But his return to front-line politics came shortly after a highly public dispute with his successor, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon. READ MORE Details of their relationship breakdown were revealed to all to see when the couple separately testified before a Holyrood committee investigating Scottish governments handling sexual harassment allegations against Mr. Salmond. Ms. Sturgeon made it clear that she does not think her former boss who was cleared of a series of sexual assault allegations in March 2020 is the right person to run for office. She has also been adamant that the SNP will not work with Alba after the election. For Ms. Sturgeon, the election has focused in part on her leadership record during the pandemic. < style="display:block;padding-top:68.209%"/> Alex Salmond allegations of harassment However as Scotland seeks to recover from the virus that has claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people north of the border, it has insisted that independence is essential to building a better nation. The SNP and the Scottish Greens have argued that the independence of powers would bring about areas such as the economy and employment could be crucial in recovery. Ms Sturgeon has refused to say exactly when a second independence vote could be held, saying it alone should take place after the end of the immediate health crisis and not before the end of 2023. But pro-UK Labor, Conservative and Liberal Democrat parties have accused Ms Sturgeon of planning another independence vote amid the pandemic, something they insist will hurt Scotland’s economy and recovery. Scottish Labor, under new leader Anas Sarwar, and the Liberal Democrats have both focused their campaigns on the need to build a recovery from the pandemic. Similarly, the Scottish Conservatives have urged voters to support them in an effort to prevent the SNP from gaining a majority in Holyrood. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6171%"/> Local elections If the SNP wins a majority on Thursday, either on its own or with the help of the Scottish Greens, Ms Sturgeon will surely use this to push for another vote in the Scottish country at the UK. And in an election in which the SNP is guaranteed to win, the biggest question is probably what comes next for Scotland after the vote count. Will there be a majority of MSPs in favor of independence? If so, what will be the reaction of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons? Ms Sturgeon has been adamant that his refusal to give a second referendum on independence will crumble if there is a Holyrood majority for such a vote, but time will tell if this is just a wish.

