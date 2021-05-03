In a close race, Vanathi pips Kamal | Chennai News





Coimbatore: Politician returning to the role of actor Kamal Haasan lost by less than 1,800 votes to the president of the national women’s wing of BJP Vanathi Srinivasan in Coimbatore South on Sunday.

In a contest that went down in the wire, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader garnered 51,481 votes against Vanathis 53,209 votes. Labor Labor President Mayura Jayakumar, who got into a row as part of the DMK front, secured 41,426 votes.

Although Kamal was ahead of Vanathi Srinivasan as well as Jayakumar since the morning, the current turned in Vanathi’s favor in the 23rd round. Vanathi stepped forward and held the lead for the remaining two rounds before eventually returning the winnings.

Kamal Haasans risks choosing the cosmopolitan constituency, far from Paramakudi, where he was born, and Chennai, where he lives, has failed to pay.

It was a three corner fight with Vanathi and Jayakumar posing a tough challenge for the star. Vanathi had been feeding the constituency for a long time, making the saffron party a force to be reckoned with in the area. In addition, the Coimbatore headquarters in the south has been a stronghold of AIADMK and the work done by the cadres of the main ally of the BJPs and Vanathis’s own support base posed a major challenge for Kamal.

On the other hand, the DMK-Congress alliance hoped to move into the anti-duty wave, as well as money due to friction within the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal gave the assistance given by urban voters in this segment to MNM Vice President R Mahendran during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Kamals’s confession, promising an honest and corruption-free alternative, seems to work well with segment voters.

There was good attraction for his speeches among the youth of the segment from the start and that was probably why he was able to steer the final winner very close.

Kamal, who arrived in town in the morning, went straight to the counting center at the Government College of Technology and stayed there all day.

Tension was evident in the center in the evening as Vanathi rose ahead of Kamal. The assets shifted between the two and around 6pm both parties claimed their candidate had won. Finally, around 8.30 pm, Vanathi was declared the winner.

With the loss of Kamals, MNM has lost the only hope of making an entry into the state assembly. Most other hopefuls like Vice President R Mahendran have lost. In a majority of the constituencies where they ran, the MNM candidates crawled behind those of Seeman-led Naam Tamizhar Katchi. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

