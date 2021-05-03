International
At least 8 people are reported killed in anti-coup protests in Myanmar Military News
At least eight people have been killed in Myanmar as security forces opened fire on some of the largest protests against military rule in the day, three months after a coup plunged the country into political unrest.
Thousands of people, in cities and towns across the country, joined the protests on Sunday calling for the Myanmar Global Spring Revolution. Rallies in support of the anti-coup protests also took place outside Myanmar, while Pope Francis called for peace.
Shake the world with the voice of the unity of the Myanmar Peoples, organizers said in a statement.
Two people were shot and killed in Mandalay, the country’s second largest city, according to the Mizzima news agency.
The news site Irrawaddy previously posted a picture of a man who was said to be a plainclothes security officer shooting with a rifle at Mandalay.
Three people were killed in the central city of Wetlet, the Myanmar Now news agency said, and two were killed in various cities in the northeastern state of Shan, two media outlets reported. One person was also killed in the northern toy mining town of Hpakant, according to the Kachin News Group.
Reuters news agency could not verify the reports and a spokesman for the ruling government did not respond to calls for comment.
The military took power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) in a coup on February 1, sparked a civil disobedience movement of mass strikes and protests.
Prolonged conflicts with armed ethnic groups in the border areas to the north and east have also intensified, displacing tens of thousands of civilians, according to United Nations estimates.
The military has responded to the protests with arrests and deadly force and has ignored calls from neighboring countries and the UN to end the violence.
In Yangon, young people gathered on a street corner before speeding through the streets in a flash that quickly dispersed to avoid a clash with authorities.
To overthrow the military dictatorship is our cause! they sang, waving a three-finger salute at a resistance show.
In the eastern state of Shan, young people held a banner that read: We can not govern at all.
Bomb blasts were also reported in various parts of Yangon on Sunday. The blasts occurred with increasing frequency in the former capital and authorities have blamed the instigators.
There were no claims of responsibility for the blasts.
The Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners (AAPP), which is monitoring the situation, says security forces have killed at least 765 protesters since the coup, while about 4,609 people have been arrested.
The military, which has labeled the AAPP an illegal organization, has admitted that 258 protesters were killed, along with 17 police and seven soldiers.
The generals ruled Myanmar for nearly 50 years until they began a preliminary reform process 10 years ago.
#RevolutionThe Global Proclamation Vancouver. Federal democracy is the only way forward.# What is happening in Myanmar # Milk Tea Alliance # Motrat2Soters pic.twitter.com/vPv0Amfcr1
Yasmin Ullah (@YasminJUllah) May 3, 2021
I was not able to take part in the London protest in person today, but I was there in spirit because the amazing artist @ ohn_mar_win took my words with him! # GMSR22222 #GlobalMMSpringRevolution Alliance #GlobalMyanmarAliance# What is happening in Myanmar #London https://t.co/7fkUruUHiP pic.twitter.com/nbWXvpDOG2
MiMi Aye () (@meemalee) May 2, 2021
Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing has said the coup was necessary because of allegations of fraud in the last election in November which the NLD won by a landslide. The election commission said it found no evidence of wrongdoing.
The ongoing violence in Myanmar has raised alarm in the international community.
Rallies in support of the anti-coup movement were held in cities from Taipei to Vancouver and London where ousted Hong Kong politician Nathan Law gave his support to the protesters.
We must mobilize our global system to punish dictators and stop them from killing people, he said. We need a government that serves the people, rather than terrorizing them. We need leaders who lead us, not asking us to bow to them.
In Rome, meanwhile, Pope Francis prayed during his Mass in St Peters Square on Sunday that Myanmar could walk the path of meeting, reconciliation and peace.
