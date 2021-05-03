Connor Bedard shows off his skills on an international stage

REGINA – Regina Pats striker Connor Bedard is proving why he is one of the most talented young hockey players in the world at the Under-18 World Hockey Championship in Texas.

The 15-year-old has helped Canada finish the preliminary round with a 4-0 record.

“Perhaps the most skilled hockey player I’ve ever played with are all the top players from their home country, so it’s a lot of fun,” Bedard said from his hotel room on Sunday.

The North Vancouver striker is the youngest to make the squad since Connor McDavid in 2013. Bedard has four points in four games (1G, 3A) and scored his first goal against Switzerland on Friday.

I’m probably had almost five net shots a game so I was getting pretty disappointed there not putting one so kinda able to get that one was a big relief, Bedard said.

Canada’s closest tournament match so far came against Latvia (0-4). In the competition, head coach Dave Barr gave new producer WHL the biggest responsibility, as Canada was only leading 2-1 by heading into the final frame.

I went to him at the beginning of the third period and told Id how to play you every second shift, can you handle it? Tha Barr. He (Bedard) said o coach I can. So for the most part I gave him a lot of ice time in the third and he came and played very well.

Canada beat Latvia 4-2. In trying to win, Bedard finished with two assists.

In that game being able to believe in the third period in a close hockey game was really exciting for me, Bedard said.

Bedard thought he was playing a game whale. Offensively, controlling the balls would not throw the pucs away. He was creating a lot of violations himself, Barr added.

Bedard mostly played center with Regina Pats, but has moved to the left wing and ring with Team Canada.

“Playing different positions and not going like a top guy on the team, so trying to gain the trust of coaches and gaining ice time is something I really tried to do,” Bedard said.

Bedard left the center of the Regina WHL East Division as the league points leader, with 28 points (12G, 16A) in 15 games. He went straight from Regina to self-isolation for the U18 Worlds in Texas.

I mean, Bedard has been in a bubble for almost two months. He relied on amenities from home and had lots of small meals.

Granola bars and things like that are pretty big. I think I have had more of them in the last two months than the rest of my life, Bedard laughed.

Canada remains the only team unbeaten in the tournament to enter the playoffs and play the Czech Republic (1-0-1-2) in the quarterfinals on Monday.

“Everyone is excited to play Czenchs tomorrow and try to win that game and obviously everyone here is a really top level player and everyone cares about hockey,” Bedard said.

Canada is trying to capture their first gold in the U18 since 2013.