Sudan warns Ethiopia over sovereignty of Renaissance Dam







The Ethiopian Great Renaissance Dam is seen under construction on the Nile River in Guba Woreda, Benishangul Gumuz Region, Ethiopia, on September 26, 2019.

Image credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Sudan hints it could reconsider Ethiopia’s sovereignty over the Benishangul region, on which the Renaissance Dam is built, if it continued its approach to denying international agreements on Nile waters and borders between the two countries . This came after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed that his country would adhere to the second filling of the dam next July, assuring its citizens that he will overcome the challenges his country faces. In a statement, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the statements of Ethiopian officials who stated that Sudan was working to link their country to the colonial agreements, referring to the 1902 border agreements and the 1959 Nile waters agreements. . The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said these statements were irrelevant, given that Ethiopia was an independent state at the time of signing, while Sudan was under British colonialism. He said the non-acceptance of previous agreements also meant that Ethiopia relinquished its sovereignty over the Benishangul region (the site of the Renaissance Dam), which was transferred to it from Sudan in 1902, under agreements that Ethiopia calls colonial. Benishangul, which includes Renaissance Dam facilities, was Sudanese territory from the era of the Mahdist state, in the 19th century, until its fall in 1898, when Ethiopian forces intervened and occupied it, along with other areas Sudanese (Fazogli and Rosiers)) This was until the British reached an agreement known as the Addis Ababa Treaty of 1902, under which Ethiopia retained the province of Benishangul, which has a Muslim-speaking majority in Arabic, provided Addis Ababa withdrew from the rest of the regions. The head of the Sudanese Border Commission, Moaz Tango, had said in previous statements that Ethiopia’s failure to recognize the 1902 borders would push Sudan to consider restoring the Benishangul region, which was under its sovereignty before the demarcation process. of the border. Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said: “We do not need to remind Ethiopia that irrational complacency in the use of such deceptive claims and the rejection of previous agreements also means a compromise of Ethiopian sovereignty over the Benishangul region, in which sovereignty over it transferred from Sudan under some of these agreements in particular. He added that Ethiopia ‘s selective non – acceptance of international agreements for propaganda and domestic political reasons is a harmful and costly approach that does not help reach a negotiated agreement acceptable to all parties. Sudan’s foreign ministry said the Ethiopian claim that the relevant agreements are colonial heritage was a clear mistake of historical facts. The Sudanese statement added that mobilizing local public opinion against Sudan for internal political reasons was an irresponsible move that poisons the climate of international relations and makes it vulnerable to individual will, creates chaos and undermines the foundations of good neighborliness. Sudanese-Ethiopian relations were established.

