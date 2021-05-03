Afghanistan: Authorities must protect journalists and journalism amid a spiral of violence

Afghan authorities need to take urgent steps to provide journalists with greater protection, Amnesty International said on World Press Freedom Day, after a year of spiraling threats, intimidation, harassment and violent attacks against the country’s media.

At least 11 journalists were killed in 2020 in targeted attacks in Afghanistan, with four others reportedly killed this year. Almost all the killings, committed invariably by unidentified gunmen, have gone uninvestigated. Dozens of others have been injured as journalists regularly receive threats, intimidation and harassment because of their work. Faced with this dire situation and with numerous lists of journalists in open circulation, many journalists are leaving the country.

The Joint Committee to Protect Journalists, a body established by the Afghan government in 2016 to address the security risks faced by media workers, has made limited efforts to stop the violence.

This lack of security and safety threatens not only the life but the future of a free and independent media in Afghanistan Samira Hamidi, Amnesty International South Asia Campaign



For simply doing their job, Afghan journalists put themselves at great risk every day. The violent cycle of killings, harassment and intimidation is escalating, but this has not been matched by a strong counter-response from the authorities. The level of protection provided to journalists has been sadly inadequate, said Samira Hamidi, South Asia Campaign at Amnesty International.

This lack of security and safety threatens not only the life but the future of a free and independent media in Afghanistan. The Joint Committee to Protect Journalists must begin to take effective action, starting by showing that attacks on journalists cannot and should not go unpunished. The Joint Committee should launch a thorough, effective and transparent investigation into the killings and ensure that suspected perpetrators are brought to justice in a fair trial.

Amnesty International spoke to three Afghan journalists about their experiences and what support they have received.

Muhammad Tariq Azim, a video journalist for more than a decade and current head of the Sputnik News Agencys Afghanistan office, said: The work of the media in Afghanistan seems like a battlefield. Murders and targeted killings of journalists and the silence of freedom of expression are the most serious concerns for Afghan journalists.

Various plans and policies have been proposed by organizations that support journalists, but practical steps to speed up the protection of journalists are not there, he said.

Efforts to protect journalists so far have been ad hoc and support is not equally accessible to all. Those with whom Amnesty International spoke said support from the authorities was often provided on the basis of personal contacts or ethnicity. Access to information about the work of the Joint Committee and its impact on the protection of journalists is also very limited.

Frishta Aslamzadeh, a reporter at Zan TV, said: The protection mechanism for journalists working in local media is very weak. I do not have access to any kind of support. However, when you look at the international media, they have better systems for their employees.

Some established safeguards are not accessible or provide support in a selective manner to journalists. There is a great need for protection for journalists and ensuring equal attention for all journalists and media workers, she said.

In the absence of protection from the authorities, journalists have relied on the support of local NGOs.

Baes Hayat, a journalist for almost 10 years who now works for Ariana News, said: The only defensive support I have received is that the Committee to Protect Journalists [a local NGO] has supplied some media with armored jackets and helmets and no other measures have been taken to assist and protect journalists.

