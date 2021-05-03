Eighth-grade high school model Sara Grace Abernathy defeated hundreds of other contestants to win the Optimist International GATEway district oratory competition.
The district includes 82 clubs throughout Georgia and East Tennessee. The annual worldwide competition is open to students who will be under the age of 19 by 1 October.
While representing the Rome Noon Optimistic Club, Sara Grace placed first in the district finals held in Tucker, Georgia, on April 24th. She is now advancing in one of eight regional competitions, where the winner will take home a $ 5,000 scholarship and climb the ladder to the world championship.
The theme for this oratorical contest for these years is Healing the World with Optimism. Students across the district competed first at the club level and then in the district regionals.
This was the first time that the Rome Noon Optimistic Club made the two winners of the club’s competition advance to the district finals.
Middle-class eighth-class model Natalie Long was a winner along with Sara Grace in the district regional race that gave them two of the coveted eight places in the GATEway district finals.
The regional competitions and the world championship will be held virtually and broadcast live on July 22nd and 23rd. The top three World Cup winners will win $ 5,000 scholarships for third place, $ 10,000 for second place and $ 15,000 for first place.
Since 1928, many students around the world have been introduced to the world of public speaking through the International Optimistic Oratory Competition. Almost 2,000 clubs participate each year.
Officials said this race of years will show the world that, even in difficult times such as a global pandemic, Optimist Club members are continuing to serve young people.
