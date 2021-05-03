On World Press Freedom Day, Duterte urges mass media to uphold truth, justice – Manila Newsletter





President Duterte has pledged to protect press freedom but also appealed to media practitioners to uphold truth, justice, accuracy and transparency. President Rodrigo Duterte (Malacaang) In commemoration of World Press Freedom Day on Monday, May 3, the President recognized the vital role of a “free and accountable press” in advancing society. “I join the Philippine people and the international community in celebrating World Press Freedom Day every year. “This year ‘s celebration affirms the Philippines’ commitment to protecting press freedom as a public good and as a necessary requirement of a vibrant democracy,” he said in a recorded message. “Knowing the ever-changing communication systems these days, the mass media can also support justice and transparency, while also having a positive impact on people’s lives,” he added. In a separate written message on World Press Freedom Day, the President recalled both traditional and emerging media to show a “stronger” determination to “support truth and accuracy”. He noted that this has become a requirement amid the rapid spread of information in the digital age. Duterte, at the same time, said the press must be protected “from all forms of threats and intimidation” so that they serve the best interests of the people. He then renewed his commitment to promote press freedom as well as their “messenger” security. “Let me assure everyone that this administration will remain committed to promoting press freedom as a vital component and indicator of progress around the world,” he said. “Let us continue to use the power of communication for our collective efforts to build the nation and ensure the integrity and security of the press. “Together, let us nurture a more informed citizen and indeed a brighter future for all,” he added. The Philippines recently fell in two places, to 138th out of 180 economies in the World Press Freedom Index in 2020, following alleged red labels by local media. The report was released by Reporters Without Borders based in Paris. In the report, the Philippines received a global score of 45.64 in 2020. The country’s drop in the score was attributed to the government’s alleged campaign of harassment against Rappler, the rejection of the ABS-CBN franchise Congress, cyberbullying and cyberbullying campaigns. by the pro-Duterte troll armies. However, the Palace has sidelined the supposedly insignificant two-point drop in the country’s press freedom ranking.



WRITE THE DAILY BULLETIN CLICK HERE NS SIGNATURE



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos