Banning flight time in India, good proposals from Morrison government, says senior medical official





Our advice was that we should do something about the number of positive cases coming into our hotel quarantine [system], Said Professor Kelly for ABCs RN Breakfast Monday morning. There was no advice given about fines or prison terms, so the Biosafety Act works. Mr Morrison said he understood the sanctions were strong, but the powers would be used appropriately and responsibly by the government. Weve had the Biosafety Act in force now for over a year and no one went to jail, there was no irresponsible use of those powers, he said. Direct flights from India to Sydney and Darwin were suspended until May 15 due to a sevenfold increase in quarantine cases at the Howard Springs quarantine facility in the northern territory, Mr Morrison said. About 15 explosions have started from cases in the hotel quarantine, including an explosion in Western Australia over the weekend. Loading Importers it is important to ensure that we have a temporary break here to strengthen those arrangements in those quarantine facilities, to get stronger testing arrangements. National team vice-president Matt Canavan said the government should fix the quarantine system rather than leave Australians abroad. We must help the Aussies in India return, not by imprisoning them, he wrote on Twitter Monday morning. Opposition leader Anthony Albanese accused the government of abandoning Australians in India and called the prison threat for those returning an extraordinary policy. “Australia has obligations to our citizens, to people who are Australian not only to abandon them abroad but then to threaten them is a very extraordinary move,” Albanese said on Sunday. Loading Governments have to justify how it is that the figures from India are similar to what they have been in the past from the UK and US, but we have not seen these kinds of measures. Dr Jagvinder Singh Virk, chairman of the Strategic Alliance India Australia and a long-term member of the Liberal Party, said the community was upset about the ban. If Australian citizens die in India, who will be responsible? Dr Virk said. Mr Morrison said the ban was under constant scrutiny. That should only exist as long as it should be there to keep Australians safe, he said. Me Lisa Visentin Catch the latest news every day At the end of each day, submit well the most important headlines, evening entertainment ideas and a long read to enjoy. Sign up there.

