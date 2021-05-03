Coup in Myanmar: 8 reported killed in protests against military rule





Protesters greet the three-fingered resistance during an anti-coup demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, on Tuesday, April 27th. Police officers clean a street after demonstrators spread posters in Yangon on Saturday, April 24. Protesters run from security forces during an anti-coup demonstration in Yangon on April 12. Buses from the Yangon Bus Service are seen burning on April 12th. Police speaks arriving at the site of a demonstration in Yangon on 12 April. Protesters march through Yangon’s Hang City on April 9. An anti-coup protester raises a decorated Easter egg along with the three-fingered salute of resistance during a demonstration in Yangon on April 4th. Protesters carry tubular home guns during a demonstration in Yangon on April 3. Protesters carry improvised weapons in Yangon on April 3. Residents of the Tamwe area of ​​Yangon attend a candlelight vigil on April 3rd. People take part in a “flower strike” in Yangon on April 2nd. Face-painted protesters stand near a barricade burning during an anti-coup demonstration in Yangon on March 30. Soldiers march on anti-coup protesters during a March 30 demonstration in Yangon. Protesters run to avoid the army in Yangon on March 30th. A man rides his bicycle as smoke comes out of burning barricades in Yangon on March 30th. Protesters throw stones and use slingshots as security forces approached Yangon on March 28. Smoke rises after anti-coup protesters burned tires in Yangon on March 27th. Protesters make incendiary devices during a rally against the coup in Yangon. Smoke rises over Yangon Thaketa capital on March 27th. Mourners attend the funeral of Tin Hla, a 43-year-old man who was reportedly shot dead by security forces during a protest. People cry in Yangon after a relative was shot during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters. Protesters occupy a street during a rally in Yangon on March 27. Protesters make gesture during a march in Yangon on March 26. A Buddhist monk uses binoculars as he sits behind a roadblock with others in Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 22nd. Aung Kaung Htet’s mother mourns during teenage boy funeral on March 21st. Aung, 15, was killed when junta forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in Yangon. An anti-coup protester is thrown over a makeshift barricade in Yangon on March 19. Protesters take up positions at Yangon’s Bayint Naung Bridge on March 17. The bridge was blocked with an improvised barricade to prevent the passage of security forces. Protesters test Molotov cocktails in Yangon on March 16. Protesters stand by tires burning in Yangon on March 16. Anti-coup protesters pray in Yangon on March 14. Emergency workers transport the body of Shel Ye Win, who was shot by security forces in Mandalay. A Myanmar police member is seen firing on protesters in Yangon on March 13. People placed flowers and lit candles near the bloody sidewalk where protester Chit Min Thu was killed in Yangon. Military trucks were seen near a burning barricade in Yangon that was set up by protesters and then burned by soldiers on March 10th. A protester holds a household shield during an anti-coup demonstration in Yangon on March 9th. A protester fires a fire extinguisher to counter the impact of tear gas fired by police in Yangon on March 8. Protesters put on long, traditionally dressed clothes in Myanmar during a demonstration in Yangon on March 7th. Phoe Chit’s wife, a protester who died during a demonstration, weeps over her husband’s coffin during his funeral in Yangon on March 5. Protesters tarnish portraits of Myanmar Armed Forces Chief General Min Aung Hlaing during a demonstration in Yangon on March 5. People cry in Yangon on March 4, near a place where a family member was killed while protesting. Protesters lay on the ground after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay on March 3rd. School teachers wear traditional hats as they take part in an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay on March 3rd. A soldier stands next to a man detained during a March 3 demonstration in Mandalay. Protesters against the coup head to Yangon on March 3rd. One of them fired a fire extinguisher to counter the impact of the tear gas from the police. An anti-coup protester writes the vital emergency information of another protester on his arm in Yangon. Police running toward the protesters to disperse a demonstration in Yangon on 3 March. A Myanmar citizen living in India burns a poster of Myanmar’s military chief during a protest in New Delhi on March 3rd. Doctors help supply oxygen to a protester who was exposed to tear gas in Yangon on March 3rd. The protesters fled after tear gas was fired during a demonstration in Yangon on March 1. Protesters smoke behind shields during a March 1 demonstration in Yangon. Protesters in Yangon flee tear gas on March 1. People in Yangon attend a ceremony on February 28 to commemorate those killed during the demonstrations. Soldiers patrol during a protest in Yangon on February 28. Protesters are covered as they clash with police in Yangon on February 28th. Protesters erect barricades during a demonstration in Yangon on February 28. Police accuses anti-coup protesters in Yangon on February 27. An injured protester receives medical attention in Mandalay after police and military forces cracked down on protests on 26 February. Factory workers hold banners and shout slogans as they hold an anti-coup protest in Yangon on February 25th. Anti-coup protesters chanted slogans in Yangon on February 25. A police officer filmed protesters near the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon on February 24. Police stands guard near the US Embassy in Yangon as protesters take part in an anti-coup demonstration on 22 February. Protesters hold signs with civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration in Yangon on February 22. Protesters gather for a demonstration on February 22nd. A man was transported after police dispersed protesters in Mandalay on February 20th. A police truck uses a water cannon to disperse protesters in Mandalay on February 20th. A police officer aims a gun at protesters during a demonstration in Mandalay on February 20th. A protester holds a poster of Suu Kyi as he sits in front of police in Yangon on February 19. Protesters greet with three fingers during a rally in downtown Yangon on February 19. Protesters block a main road during a demonstration in Yangon on February 17. Demonstrators block a Yangon Bridge with their cars on February 17th. Buddhist monks march during an anti-coup protest in Yangon on February 16. A Suu Kyi banner is displayed during demonstrations in Yangon on February 15th. Soldiers hold barricades in Yangon on February 15th. Elected members of parliament address protesters in Yangon as police surround the headquarters of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy political party on February 15. Doctors clear the way as an injured protester is being taken for treatment to Mandalay, Myanmar, on February 15th. People gather around an armored vehicle in Yangon on February 14th. Young people in Yangon take part in a hip-hop anti-coup show on February 14th. Protesters demonstrate in Yangon on February 14th. A child runs alongside an armored vehicle in Yangon on February 14th. Protesters march through the town of Shwebo on February 13th. Members of the Myanmar Photographers Association hold their cameras as they call for the release of Suu Kyi on February 13th. Police arrest a protester during a demonstration in Mawlamyine on February 12. Farmers ride a tractor with a Suu Kyi poster during a demonstration in Thongwa on February 12th. A protester dressed as Lady Justice makes a three-fingered salute as she takes part in a demonstration in Yangon on February 11th. Protesters demonstrate in Bagan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on 11 February. Bodybuilders take part in a protest in Yangon on February 11th. People hold up letters reading “expel dictators” during a demonstration on Lake Inle on February 11th. A protester carries a child during a march in Yangon on February 10th. Women in wedding dresses hold anti-coup banners in Yangon on February 10th. A police officer targets a gun during clashes with protesters in the capital Naypyidaw on February 9. A protester begs police to refrain from using tear gas against demonstrators in Yangon on February 9. Police fired tear gas at protesters in Naypyidaw on February 9. Protesters gather in Yangon on February 8th. Protesters greet with three fingers as they face riot police in Naypyidaw on February 8th. Hospital staff show three-finger salute during a demonstration in Yangon on February 7th. A rally takes place in Yangon on February 7th. Protesters shout slogans in Yangon on February 7. Protesters give roses to Yangon riot police on February 6. Yangon residents hit objects to show support for Suu Kyi and her party on February 5th. Soldiers block a road near Myanmar’s parliament on February 2, a day after the coup.

