World Championship in Snooker: Mark Selby delivers a vintage show to lead Shaun Murphy

Selby and Murphy last met at Crucible 2007, with Selby winning that semifinal match 17-16

Place: Crucible Theater, Sheffield Date: May 2-3 Times: 13:00 & 19:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Follow the live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Mark Selby gave a vintage display as he came from behind to open a three-frame lead against Shaun Murphy in the World Cup final.

Dragging 5-3 in the afternoon, Selby took breaks of 85, 67, 86 and 90 on the road to creating a 10-7 advantage.

English comrade Murphy went closer to the first century of the match with a 98 run but otherwise tried to find his rhythm while Selby dominated.

The 35th best finale continues on Monday at 13:00 BST – live on BBC TV.

“I felt a little upset at first, it’s a world final and I was trying it extra even harder and Shaun started much better than me,” Selby told BBC Sport.

“Every final I have been to, I have always felt tired of entering it, but I have dug today, grafted when I needed to and seek myself to achieve an advantage.”

Selby gets a list after the slow start

Murphy, who was aiming to win his second world crown 16 years after his triumph in 2005 – which would become the biggest gap ever between titles – came out on top on Sunday afternoon, ahead of a crowd of around 600 , the highest of the tournament so far.

But as the match went on, the energy and tempo he carried from his beautiful semifinal victory against Kyren Wilson slowly it seemed to be draining.

Six-time former champion Steve Davis had played Selby as a Rescuer from the Harry Potter movies in building the match because of his ability to choke and strangle his opponents.

Sometimes the labels seemed perfectly appropriate, especially during tactical exchanges, which Selby generally liked best.

However, Selby also took considerable breaks when given the opportunity to score and looks close to the form that led her to three world titles between 2014 and 2017.

Looking for a fourth world title that would put him just behind Stephen Hendry (seven), and Ronnie O’Sullivan and Steve Davis (both six) for the Crucible crowns, he opened with a brilliant 85 and was worried when Murphy responded with 98.

And Selby then took a roll, winning six of the next seven frames, including a 86-piece cleanup after a re-rack in the 12th.

A foul and two breaks of 48 and 57 saw him equalize at 7-7 and after a 90 saw him move forward for the first time, he used all the experience gained in the previous four finals to draw him clearly.

As this ended a disappointing evening for Murphy, he can take heart that his only previous world title came after he overcame an even bigger deficit when he dragged Matthew Stevens 10-6 into the same stage of the match.

“He was a fairy tale tonight,” Murphy told BBC Sport. “From good safety kicks, I thought I had played, he always seemed to have the answer and had some long wild balls.

“It’s an easier frame than in 2005, but in all seriousness I think I showed in the semi-finals that I can win when I’m down. This match is far from over.”

The noise of the Crucifixion returns

The event has been used as part of a UK Government pilot scheme to allow crowds to return after a relief of Covid rules.

In contrast to the surreal atmosphere that accompanied the reorganized 2020 World Cup, both players were greeted by loud screams as they entered the auditorium.

Speaking to BBC Sport Hendry said: “I’ve had tremors and I’m not even playing. We were wondering if this would ever happen again – it ‘s incredible to see.

“The tension that has been thrown by the crowd is something we have all lost. Every sport has lost it, but here at Crucible it is simply special.”

While the final was set to host a capacity crowd of 980, there were about 600 fans in attendance for both Sunday sessions.

Sunday’s final saw the largest crowd at a snooker event since March 2020

Organizers believe some reluctance to return to a closed event, plus restrictions on travel and accommodation, had affected attendance.

Monday’s final sessions are expected to sell out.

Analysis – ‘Selby is like a vampire snooker’

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry on BBC Two:

The nails are inside and they are deep, Mark Selby is like a vampire snooker. It sucks all the life and adrenaline from you. He is simply the most incredible competitor I have ever seen – I would have hated to play against him. I don’t know he does it – all of a sudden he can just make it the kind of game he wants to play. Shaun Murphy does not know what happened to him.