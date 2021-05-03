Photo that makes the heart catch ospreys a day after their nest was destroyed with a chainsaw





This shocking image shows two ospreys whose nest was cut off just one day after their first egg was laid. The birds, known as LM6 and LJ2, were photographed sitting on a perch at Llyn Brenig site looking at where their nest was once after it was discovered that someone had destroyed it with a chainsaw. Thanking the public for their “extraordinary” support since the incident came to light, the North Wales Trust of North Wales posted the photo of the rare birds looking down where their nest should have been. A police investigation began on Saturday, May 1, after someone deliberately cut the osprey platform at Cerrigydrudion site around 9.30pm on Friday (April 30th) in what has been described as a “horrific act of vandalism”. Project partners Brenig Osprey have since cleared one of the other nest platforms in the hope that birds will migrate to it.





(Image: North Wales Nature Trust)

Graeme Cotterill of the North Wales Nature Trust (NWWT) said today that it is the first act of its kind in over 50 years in Britain. Mr Cotterill said: “They are definitely confused and will have felt the loss of that nest. “Their main biological stimulus at the moment will be laying another egg. “We think there is every possibility that she has an egg inside her, so hopefully they will choose to do it in the new nesting place, so that everything is not lost. “It’s a third bird in the area and they’re defending their territory which is a good sign they take the lake to be their home. “At the moment we are not speculating but I can not think for any logical reason why someone would do that. “This is the first act of its kind in over 50 years in Britain.” Following the “horrific wildlife crime”, a video was uploaded to social media by the North Wales Rural Crime Team showing the moment the nest capsized in the lake.



Officials said this morning that they are currently pursuing "a number of lines of investigation to try and apprehend offenders." If you have any information regarding the act of vandalism, please contact the North Wales Police by quoting the crime reference number 2059734.







