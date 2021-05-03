Maharashtra sees light diving, records 56,647 fresh Covid cases





Maharashtra witnessed a slight drop in Covid-19 cases on Sunday with 56,647 cases, bringing the number to 4,722,401. The state had seen over 60,000 daily cases in the previous five days. At 22.01%, the positive state test (TPR) level on Sunday was higher than on Saturday (21.9%). The number of tests on Sunday was 257,370, compared to 289,006 on Saturday. On Friday the TPR was 21.68% and the number of tests was 290,207. The number of Covid states is 70,284 with an increase of 669 deaths per day. The Covid-19 case curve in the state appears to be stabilizing as the daily average of cases dropped to 61,053 in the last week from April 26 to May 2. The previous week, April 19 – April 25, reported a total of 460,689 new Covid-19 cases with a daily average of 65,812 cases. Read also | DU postpone last year exams According to state authorities, the lower numbers have helped reduce the burden on health infrastructure such as hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators and various medicines which were scarce for the last two weeks. Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Education and Medical Research, said cases have dropped this week. We have seen new cases stabilize in 19 districts across the state. The figures will drop further in the next 15 days. Stabilization will be repeated in other districts in the coming days, he added. This trend has also reduced the burden on our medical infrastructure. There is no problem now with the oxygen supply and people are that hospital beds are available to patients, Lahane said.

