Msia, Spore to Allow Emergency Visits for Death and Critical Illness from 17 May | Daily Express Online





Msia, Spore to Allow Emergency Visits for Death and Critically Ill from May 17 Published on: Monday, 03 May 2021 By: Bernama















Hishammuddin together with Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan (right) during an official visit to Singapore. SINGAPORE: Malaysia and Singapore on Sunday agreed on entry procedures and requirements for Deaths and Critically Ill Emergency Visits (DCEVs) between the two countries amid stricter border measures. The agreement will be implemented from May 17, 2021 onwards. This is according to a joint statement by Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and his Singaporean counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. advertisement “This agreement provides a framework to facilitate travel between the two countries for reasons of compassion and urgency,” the statement said. Details of entry procedures and requirements will be issued by the respective authorities of each country, namely the Malaysian Immigration Department and the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA), he said. Hishammuddin arrived here Saturday for a two-day working visit. The visit is at the invitation of Balakrishnan and to respond to his recent working visit to Malaysia. This is Hishammuddin’s first working visit to Singapore as Foreign Minister. According to the statement, the ministers expressed satisfaction that despite the challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, bilateral relations and cooperation remained intact and strong, as demonstrated by the uninterrupted movement of goods between the two countries. advertisement The statement said the ministers had constructive discussions on strengthening bilateral co-operation between the Covid-19 pandemic. They agreed to work towards resuming substantial cross-border travel in a gradual and safe manner, she said. The two ministers also welcomed the agreement reached by the Singapore Smart Nation and Digital Government Office and the Malaysian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation on mutual technical verification of health certificates issued in Singapore and Malaysia. They agreed that both countries would continue to make progress in their respective vaccination programs to vaccinate long-term residents, including Malaysians residing in Singapore and Singaporeans residing in Malaysia. The statement also said that the ministers agreed to continue discussions on further border reopening measures, which should be a prelude to the Covid-19 situation in both countries and the health and safety of both peoples. They welcomed the resumption of official exchanges in person between the two sides, following Balakrishnan’s visit to Kuala Lumpur in March 2021 and Hishammuddin’s current visit to Singapore. The two foreign ministers agreed on the importance of calling the 10th Singapore-Malaysian Leadership Summit to Singapore later this year, as the pandemic situation improves. Following the Assen Leaders Meeting in Jakarta on April 24, 2021, the statement said, the ministers discussed the latest developments in Myanmar. They agreed that it was important for Asean and his member states to continue to play a positive and constructive role in facilitating a lasting and peaceful solution in the interests of the people of Myanmar by pursuing the Presidential Declaration and the “Five Point Consensus”. , she said.









