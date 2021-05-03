HSPH pilot hybrid course for international students tidings

Harvard School of Public Health developed and developed a new hybrid course this spring in which 16 instructors switched to teaching 3-hour lectures to a class of 34 first-year international students.

Last summer, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement barred first-year international students taking online courses from staying in the U.S. Organized in response to these federal restrictions, HSPHs new hybrid course ID 900: Current Topics in Public Health enables the first international years to be taught in person and thus live on campus this semester.

Nancy Turnbull, senior associate dean for educational programs at HSPH, wrote in an email statement that students in the ID 900 hybrid program are the only HSPH students taking courses with personal guidance.

John Quackenbush, a professor at HSPH who taught the hybrid course, said he felt very confident and informed all the time, the feelings he attributed to the School Health and Safety Protocols. These included pre-screening surveys for students and faculty involved, field tests Covid-19, and sharing between students and instructor to allow social distance within the Schools Kresge cafeteria.

And, of course, everyone had masks throughout the process, including me as the instructor, Quackenbush added. I think this really represents all those who accept that adherence to these basic security protocols is essential, and they are designed to protect us all.

HSPH instructor Erin K. Lake who also taught in the hybrid course stressed that each individual will have unique and personal perspectives and approaches to a personal return.

Not everyone will be eager to get back right away, for all reasons of reasons fully justified, Lake said. This is a time, over the coming months, where flexibility and consideration of how uniquely each person experiences this process, seems paramount.

Some international students who wanted to come to campus this semester were unable to do so however.

Apoorva Gomber, an MPH student at ID 900, said the HSPH gave students a brief window to confirm their enrollment in the course. For some, the notice was too short to secure a visa on time.

“Some of my friends didn’t even get visas because it was such a short space, I think less than 10 days, that we had to do everything,” Gomber said.

“The opportunity to take courses at Harvard and interact with students and faculty is a great thing to be able to do,” said HSPH Professor Sebastien J. Haneuse. “Being in a position where you can’t do it is devastating for a lot of people.”

Some students who were able to attend the class in person reported positive experiences.

Ana Lucia Rosado, another MPH student at ID 900, said she appreciated HSPH offering the hybrid program this spring for first-year international students.

For me, at least, this hybrid program completely reformulated my experience in a positive way and allowed me to see the full potential of the School, which is my colleague and classmates and professors, interacting with them personally.

Amrutha Denduluri, an MPH student at ID 900 from India, said the ability to collaborate with a diverse group of classmates face to face was the difference hybrid classes offered.

The MPH program itself is really short, so it is difficult to meet outside classes, Denduluri said. I really enjoyed being in class and seeing other students, and in the process, I actually made some friends who I think will stay with me for a long time.

Kwabena F. Lartey, a student from Ghana, said he valued the ability to have a semi-Harvard experience.

The community feeling of having people with the same challenges and experiences you have or similar is helpful, he said. It is that warm feeling of being with someone, that you are not separated from a screen.

