Amid rising COVID-19, Nepal suspends all domestic, international flights





Nepal on Sunday suspended all domestic flights from Monday to midnight and all international flights from Wednesday to midnight until May 14 amid an increase in COVID-19 cases. “The decision on flight restrictions is in force until May 14,” Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi told the Kathmandu Post. “However, charter flights will be allowed.” Nepal has also made quarantine mandatory for anyone arriving in the country. Foreigners flying to the Kathmandu Valley are subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine at hotels upon arrival. Entry into Nepal requires a negative polymerase chain reaction test obtained within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin. Bus services have been suspended since Thursday (April 29th), the Kathmandu Post reported. Prior to the cabinet decision, the country’s civil aviation regulator – Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority – had decided to introduce a fixed quota system for airlines to limit the number of flights.

“The whole country is going into a stalemate and the two-week switch is a wise decision,” Birendra Bahadur Basnet, managing director of Buddha Air, told the Kathmandu Post. “We will repent if we do not act now.” On April 29, Nepal enforced two-week restraining orders in the Kathmandu Valley as the three districts of the Valley – Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur – are the countries most affected by the pandemic in terms of the number of daily cases, the Kathmandu Post reported. According to Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport statistics, domestic airlines saw an all-time record with one day passenger numbers of 15,263 on April 28, the day before restraining orders took effect in the Kathmandu Valley. , while people tried to leave the Capital city However, the number of passengers began to decline gradually and stood at 7,225 on Sunday. Nepal on Sunday reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in January last year. The country registered 7,137 new cases in the polymerase chain reaction tests and 74 in the antigen tests. With 27 new victims of COVID-19-related complications, the death toll has reached 3,325. The number of infections nationwide has reached 3,36,030, with the number of active cases at 48,711. The highest number of daily cases before Sunday was recorded on October 21 last year when the country reported 5,743 COVID-19 infections in a single day, the Kathmandu Post reported.



