Explained: When it comes to a resumption of travel all vaccines are not equal

With the resumption of global travel on the horizon, some people are discovering that their choice of vaccine may determine where they are allowed to go.

Already, the European Union is planning to allow Americans vaccinated with shots approved by their drug agency to enter over the summer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested in an interview with the New York Times on Sunday.

This means that those who have been shot by Chinese manufacturers like Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. entry is likely to be banned for the foreseeable future, with major consequences for global business activity and the revival of international tourism.

As inoculation efforts grow worldwide, a patchwork of approvals across countries and regions is laying the groundwork for a global vaccine distribution, where the shot you receive will determine which countries you can enter and work with.



For Chinese citizens who undertake foreign activities regularly, and Western nationals who want to pursue business opportunities in the world’s second largest economy, a dilemma is emerging about what to choose. China so far only recognizes shots made in China, and its vaccines are not approved in the US or Western Europe.

Hong Kong citizen Marie Cheung travels regularly to mainland China for work with an electric vehicle company, a routine that was interrupted by the long-term quarantine stay since the pandemic began.

Of the two vaccine options available in the city – one from Sinovac and another developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE – Cheung plans to register in Sinovac for easier movement in and out of the continent. Meanwhile, her British husband will go for Pfizer-BioNTech photography, she says to increase his chances of visiting family in the UK

For people who need to work or return to the mainland, the Chinese vaccine is the only option for them, Cheung said. Westerners will only choose the vaccine known from their country of origin.

For millions of people around the world who cannot choose which vaccines to take, the risk of more countries becoming selective about which files they are familiar with, especially given the efficiently changing vaccines, creates the possibility of even being completely inoculated, people travel still limited – with consequences for international business activity and the tourism industry.

The EU plans to introduce vaccine passes from June, which will allow trips for those recently inoculated or recovered from Covid and thus considered immunized. According to the draft regulation – subject to ongoing negotiations between the EU governments and the European Parliament – all vaccines approved by the block drug regulator will be eligible for travel, although EU members are encouraged to accept vaccines that have secured the approval of the World Health Organization for the use of emergency and recognition of certificates issued by non-EU nations. The final decision on which vaccines will be accepted depends on the individual member countries.

A global division of peoples based on vaccine adoption will only exacerbate and perpetuate the economic and political effects of the pandemic, said Nicholas Thomas, associate professor of health security at Hong Kong City University. It would risk the world being divided into vaccine dumps based on vaccine nationalism rather than medical need.

Mutual recognition

Many countries have closed their borders amid the pandemic, some allow entry only to citizens, and even then with quarantine a few weeks upon arrival. While vaccines are seen as a way to remove those barriers to entry, there remains considerable uncertainty about how, or if, nations will distinguish at least 11 shots available worldwide.

Governments from China to Europe are discussing vaccine passports – easily accessible and verifiable evidence that an individual has been inoculated – but it is unclear whether countries will pursue universal recognition of all photographs, or be selective in them. which decide to recognize, especially with the rise of virus variants and the question of whether the current production of vaccines is just as effective against them.

China eased visa application requirements for foreigners who were inoculated with Chinese shots in March, including the ability to pass Covid tests or fill out travel declaration forms. Domestic vaccines are only available in a few countries, such as Brazil, Pakistan and Serbia. You cannot take Sinovac or other Chinese photos in the US

But in a sign that Beijing could recognize the economic costs of being selective in vaccines, the Chinese embassy in Washington said this week that travelers who had taken some Western photos could still enter the country if they were leaving Dallas for Texas. State media has indicated that the Pfizer-BioNTech shooting is likely to be approved in the middle of the year.

We think it is important to make a very high percentage of the vaccinated community and the best way to do that is to offer the choice, said Ker Gibbs, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai. As a leading market and source of business for companies worldwide, China ‘s border restrictions – among the strictest in the world – have had a major impact on our ability to do business, he said.

Simply speaking to our members, mobility is a top priority for us both in terms of allowing our executives to enter and exit China, but also to get their dependents back in China, Gibbs said. This has been a big problem.

China is not the only country restricting access for people with certain vaccines. Iceland currently removes Chinese and Russian vaccines from the list of those it approves for entry.

The issue of vaccine recognition is a major issue for tourism-dependent countries, with the $ 9 trillion global travel industry effectively paralyzed since the onset of the pandemic.

The Chinese approach to the issue could affect their decision-making, as Chinese tourists have been among the largest groups of foreign visitors to travel to hotspots in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand and capitals up to Paris before the pandemic.

There were 155 million tourists in 2019 spending more than $ 133 billion abroad, according to the China Tourism Academy, a governing institute and branch of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. While Indonesia, the Bali house and Thailand have approved and are administering Chinese shots, New Zealand and Australia – which saw its relations with China deteriorate last year due to the virus and trade – do not.

I do not know how practical it will be for Western countries to recognize Chinese vaccines given the geopolitical environment, said Ether Yin, a partner at Trivium China, a Beijing-based consulting firm. But there will be no real resumption of global travel or the economy without China’s involvement, plus the dozens of economies that used Chinese vaccines.

Katy Niu, a 26-year-old Chinese citizen, is a ski enthusiast and frequent traveler living in Beijing. It is unclear whether the projectile will return to international slopes like those in Hokkaido Japan soon. Prior to the pandemic, she used to travel internationally at least three times a year, from shopping on the Pariss Champs Elysées to vacationing on a Southeast Asian beach.

Niu has not yet received a vaccine, saying she did not feel any urgency as she is currently unable to travel – and does not see it opening in the near future.

If other countries do not recognize the Chinese vaccine, does that mean that vaccination will not make a difference? she said. However we are not offered a western vaccine – we have no choice.