FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 – News – Guatemala coach De Leon’s long, crooked road to the top

  • Guatemala will host the Concacaf qualifiers for Lithuania 2021
  • Regional competition takes place from 3 to 9 May
  • Guatemalan coach Estuardo de Leon optimistic about their chances

Growing up in Area 18, one of the most difficult neighborhoods of Guatemala Cities, Estuardo de Leon had two options to choose from. The first was easier: a life of drugs, violence and easy money, which is something he could have done at the time, with his poor family.

The second was much more insecure, would last a long time and would not bring him much money. But that second path was what he chose. “Football really helped me move my life forward,” he told De Leon FIFA.com in an exclusive interview. My neighborhood was a place, like many others in the world, where it was easier to get caught up in a life of drugs and petty crime than to have a sports career of any kind. “I was lucky enough to live three blocks away from all the football fields.”

Such was De Leons’s desire to make his way into futsal and play for his country that he made some pretty big sacrifices, as he explained. It was these private futsal fields that were built in 1998 and a couple of years later Fernando Ferretti [Guatemalas Brazilian futsal coach at the time] he asked me if I wanted to take part in some of the trials he was organizing ahead of the World Cup, which the country was hosting later that year.

Id stopped playing for about a month or so because there were so many players in the race and I was getting a degree in PE / Sport as well. I wanted to finish it on time, so I stopped training. But then I met with coach Ferretti and he told me I had a great chance to make the team. That was when I started falling in love with the game.

The sacrifices did not stop here: I always worked when I played, and in 2000 the training sessions were at night, so I taught from seven in the morning to three in the afternoon and then went to court and waited for training. Study, work and training was my routine.

In 2008 I had to cheat a lot of things. I went to the gym at five in the morning and did an hour there. Then I was at school from seven to one and went to another school in the afternoon to teach young children from two to four. Id also started handling a second division football team, so from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Then Id go and train with the national team from eight overnight to ten. And that was the whole of 2008, the only year we managed to get out of the group stage in the World Cup.


Solomon Islands v Guatemala: Group F - FIFA Futsal World Cup Thailand 2012

© Getty Images

De Leon was the captain of a team that was taking its place. Since making their World Cup debut on home soil in 2000, they have only failed to qualify for the tournament once and have enjoyed the last three.

We made really fast progress and we were lucky to have two excellent coaches along the way, De Leon said. In 2000, we had Fernando Ferretti, who has had a long association with the sport and taught us a lot. And in 2003, Spanish coach Venancio Lopez took over. “He had a long career in world futsal, which also helped, as he played in international competitions and against high-class teams like Brazil and Spain and clubs from their leagues.”

The man in charge

Although his playing days are behind him, De Leons love and connection to futsal remains as strong as ever. It was a logical step for him to take over as coach of his beloved national team ahead of the Concacaf qualifiers for FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021, which Guatemala will host.

I think Guatemala is in a really good country, he added. As we did in the last qualifiers, I can see the boys passing to another World Cup. “I think we can make the final of the qualifying competition and win it.”

De Leon will pass all his experience to his players in his first big test as a coach: I made a lot of mistakes when I was a player, the kinds of mistakes I am able to predict now and t ‘ tell the players. “I can also predict the type of situations that arise in matches in order to take control of them.”

After preparing Guatemala for their next World Cup qualifier challenge, De Leon is eager to join Ferretti and Lopez to leave his mark on Guatemala futsal history. Unlike them, however, he learned his trade in the courts and streets of Guatemala and its neighborhoods.

Determined to achieve something great with the country he loves, he added: Id love for us to go down in history. Weve got it in us and were ready for it too. We have to walk for a walk now. Take a good look at what happens in the tournament, but we would have a story qualifying and trying to go further in the World Cup than we have ever done before and get through the group stage. I am very excited to be able to do a little for Guatemalan sport.



