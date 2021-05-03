FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 – News – Guatemala coach De Leon’s long, crooked road to the top

Guatemala will host the Concacaf qualifiers for Lithuania 2021

Regional competition takes place from 3 to 9 May

Guatemalan coach Estuardo de Leon optimistic about their chances

Growing up in Area 18, one of the most difficult neighborhoods of Guatemala Cities, Estuardo de Leon had two options to choose from. The first was easier: a life of drugs, violence and easy money, which is something he could have done at the time, with his poor family.

The second was much more insecure, would last a long time and would not bring him much money. But that second path was what he chose. “Football really helped me move my life forward,” he told De Leon FIFA.com in an exclusive interview. My neighborhood was a place, like many others in the world, where it was easier to get caught up in a life of drugs and petty crime than to have a sports career of any kind. “I was lucky enough to live three blocks away from all the football fields.”

Such was De Leons’s desire to make his way into futsal and play for his country that he made some pretty big sacrifices, as he explained. It was these private futsal fields that were built in 1998 and a couple of years later Fernando Ferretti [Guatemalas Brazilian futsal coach at the time] he asked me if I wanted to take part in some of the trials he was organizing ahead of the World Cup, which the country was hosting later that year.

Id stopped playing for about a month or so because there were so many players in the race and I was getting a degree in PE / Sport as well. I wanted to finish it on time, so I stopped training. But then I met with coach Ferretti and he told me I had a great chance to make the team. That was when I started falling in love with the game.

The sacrifices did not stop here: I always worked when I played, and in 2000 the training sessions were at night, so I taught from seven in the morning to three in the afternoon and then went to court and waited for training. Study, work and training was my routine.

In 2008 I had to cheat a lot of things. I went to the gym at five in the morning and did an hour there. Then I was at school from seven to one and went to another school in the afternoon to teach young children from two to four. Id also started handling a second division football team, so from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Then Id go and train with the national team from eight overnight to ten. And that was the whole of 2008, the only year we managed to get out of the group stage in the World Cup.