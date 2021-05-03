International
Brazilian Amazon released more carbon than it absorbed in the last 10 years: report – EURACTIV.com
The international team of researchers also found that deforestation increased almost fourfold in 2019. Reported by EURACTIV media partner, The Guardian.
The Brazilian Amazon released nearly 20% more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere over the past decade than it absorbed, according to a startling report showing that humanity can no longer depend on the world’s largest tropical forest to help absorb carbon pollution. man-made.
From 2010 to 2019, the Brazil basin Amazon provided 16.6 billion tons of CO2, while attracting only 13.9 billion tons, the researchers reported Thursday in the journal Nature Climate Change.
The study examined the volume of CO2 absorbed and deposited as the forest grows, despite quantities released back into the atmosphere after it has been burned or destroyed.
We expected half of it, but it is the first time we have figures showing that the Brazilian Amazon has rolled out and is now a net issuer, said co-author Jean-Pierre Wigneron, a scientist at the Frances National Institute for Agronomic Research (INRA).
“We do not know at what point the change can become irreversible,” he told AFP in an interview.
The study also showed that deforestation through fire and clean cutting increased almost fourfold in 2019 compared to any of the previous two years, from about 1 million hectares (2.5 million hectares) to 3.9 million hectares (9.6 million hectares).
Brazil saw a significant decline in the implementation of environmental protection policies after the change of government in 2019, INRA said in a statement.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was sworn in on January 1, 2019.
Terrestrial ecosystems have been an essential ally as the world struggles to curb CO2 emissions, which reached 40 billion tonnes in 2019.
Over the past half century, plants and soil have consistently absorbed about 30% of those emissions, although those emissions have increased by 50% during that period. The oceans have also helped, accounting for more than 20%.
The Amazon Basin contains about half of the world’s tropical forests, which are more effective at absorbing and conserving carbon than other types of vegetation.
If the region becomes a net source rather than a CO2 sink, tackling the climate crisis will be much more difficult.
Using new methods to analyze satellite data developed at the University of Oklahoma, the international team of researchers showed for the first time that degraded forests were a more important source of global warming CO2 emissions than direct deforestation.
During the same 10-year period, degradation caused by logging, selective felling, or fires that damage but do not destroy trees caused emissions three times greater than the complete destruction of forests.
The data reviewed in the study cover only Brazil, which holds about 60% of the Amazon rainforest.
Considering the rest of the region, the Amazon basin as a whole is probably (carbon) neutral, Wigneron said.
But in other rainforest countries on the Amazon, deforestation is also on the rise, and drought has become stronger.
Climate change presents itself as a serious threat and may look above a certain threshold of global warmingthe tops of the rainforests of the continentsin a much drier savannah state, recent studies have shown.
This would have devastating consequences not only for the region, which is host to a significant percentage of the world’s wildlife, but also globally.
This article first appeared in The Guardian and reproduced here with good permission.
