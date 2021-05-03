International
Join us for free access to World Press Freedom Day
We are celebrating World Press Freedom Day by removing our phone so that everyone can discover the value of local news with well-researched facts from reliable sources. Access to news without prejudice or government interference is an important part of American democracy, so press freedom is protected in the first instance.
While World Press Freedom Day honors many journalists who have dared prison or death to cover the news, it also recognizes the threat of extinction to local news media around the world. While Americans have been given the right to a free press, local journalism is still struggling to survive across the United States.
Your support makes a difference
The sad reality is that one in five news organizations within the United States has ceased to exist in the last five years – and that was before the pandemic. This means that communities like ours are being removed from journalism. Places where the public does not have government observers ensuring that local officials act in their best interest. Entire communities where crime is not reported, health information is not shared and stories remain unheard of.
Many communities are facing this new reality because even a free press depends on the support of loyal readers and subscribers. Today, you are welcome to experience the value of local news. Explore our entire free Communications Forum news network and see the many ways we work to keep you informed and connected. And if you like what you see, please consider supporting us with a subscription.
Learn more about the five rights covered by the First Amendment in this special news series.
Experience value every day
While access to our news network is free for World Press Freedom Day, you may not be able to experience the full value of local news in just one day. With more than 20 pages of news, e-mails, apps and news specialty sites, there is plenty of news, information and stories to read and watch. This is why you are offering a rare, overnight offer with a 50% discount on an unlimited annual digital subscription or a print + digital subscription, so you can experience the value of local news every day.
For a limited time, you can take advantage of a reduced subscription rate for unlimited access to all news, videos, podcasts, apps and more within the Forum Communications news network. If you are not ready to make a commitment to a subscription today, please subscribe to one of our free newsletters. You will receive the news that matters most to you, delivered to your email. It’s one of the many ways that it worked to keep you informed and connected.
