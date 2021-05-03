Schools ready to receive students, teachers for the beginning of the second term

Pretoria – Department of Basic Education (DBE) is ready to welcome teachers, staff and students back to school for a second term starting today, said DBE spokeswoman Elijah Mhlanga.

Schools were on hiatus from April 23 after marking the end of their first term, which began late due to the influence of Covid-19.

Mhlanga said the resumption of schooling would take place in the same week when the council of education ministers was scheduled to hold a two-day meeting, on Thursday and Friday, to discuss key issues affecting the Department of Basic Education.

He said the impact of Covid-19 on the sector will be part of discussions among council members, which includes the minister, her deputy and all Education MECs across the country.

However, Mhlanga said: In the meantime, schools will continue to implement rotational approaches as the department intensifies its implementation of the security campaign, which aims to save lives and livelihoods.

Health and safety protocols remain in place, with social distancing, hand washing and cleaning as basic hygiene practices that must always be respected.

The department is currently investigating the possibility of returning all pupils to the primary school level due to learning losses suffered as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal is now being considered in the joint operational and national intelligence structure, where the department has since given a presentation on relevant workflows. The council of education ministers will also consider the issue this week. An announcement on the outcome of the discussions will be made in due course, “Mhlanga said.

Pretoria News