WVU Students Participate in International Cyber ​​Security Exercise | tidings

MORGANTOWN It is not uncommon for WVU students from media, law, computer science and engineering to start working together, let alone in one of the most challenging exercises involving US and Polish allies.

However, that was what happened in mid-April, when students at the University of West Virginia took part in an international competition with many cyber agencies, called Blocked Shields.

The cyber defense exercise included 33 West Virginia National Guards, Defense Information Systems Agency employees, the Illinois National Guard, and WVU students who collaborated with the Polish allies. More than 1,200 experts from nearly 30 nations participated in the Blocked Shields.

Students used the knowledge from their WVU study courses, their experience and lessons learned from participating in past cyber exercises in the competition, while also learning some new things.

The other students and I were scared at this event because we had never met any of the guard members in person, but they welcomed us and made us feel like part of their team, said computer science major Heather Fetty.

Katilyn Hepler, also a head of computer science from Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, echoed the emphasis on teamwork.

Not only did I gain more knowledge on cyber security through Locked Shields, but I also further developed my teamwork skills by learning how to collaborate with a team in a very short period of time, Hepler said.

The exercise itself exposed me to systems, tools and other ways of fighting attacks on our systems that pushed me to learn even more outside of my classrooms, said computer science major Jonathan Malcomb.

Twenty-two friendly defenses The blue teams competed to defend a fictional spot during the multi-day event.

The West Virginia National Guard Mission Security members DISA were part of a joint Polish-led team and included additional National Guard members who supported the event in both training and real-world capabilities.

Participants were assessed for how well they protected their nets while following established rules of engagement for the game. Legal specialists, cyber threat analysts and public affairs experts all joined the team to provide insights on various aspects of the simulation.

Abigail Riggs, a junior public relations student at WVU Reed College of Media, took a course in crisis communication led by Assistant Professor Julia Daisy Fraustino, which linked Riggs to the Closed Shields competition.

“This was my first out-of-class experience with crisis and risk communication, and although it was a simulation, the event felt real-world,” Riggs said. “I learned a lot about crisis messages from my media partner, Captain Gault, and me. I was able to practice using my knowledge as a student to help guide the audience during a stressful event.

Ashman Dodd is a graduate student earning an MS in Business Cyber ​​Security Management entirely online at John Chambers College of Business and Economics. He also holds a full-time job with CACI International, Inc., a company that provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission clients in support of national security and government transformation missions for defense, intelligence, and civilian clients.

Given the alignment with his professional experience, Dodd was quick to say yes when asked to attend by Management Information Systems Learning Professor Chris Ramezan.

It was an unforgettable experience that reinforced the importance of coordination, cooperation, knowledge and skills among NATO alliance civilian and military experts in supporting nations’ critical infrastructure, Dodd said. Practical experience goes beyond what any video or lesson can offer. I look forward to helping future students train for this exercise.

And this opportunity made special sense to Dayton Meadows, a sophomore at Law College.

As a former United States Marine, I have always wanted to serve my country, Meadows said. I was honored by the opportunity to represent my country and assist the National Guard on the international stage.

This exercise is a working test of the newly formed partnership concept between WVU, WVNG and DISA, created after meetings between the top executives of the three units in December, 2020.

It was a really, really great experience, said Staff Sgt. Paul Coffy, lead cyber security analyst and drill for the WVNG SOME MA-C team. In the future, what we want to do is establish a partnership between three West Virginia National Guard units, DISA and WVU to create training facilities to prepare for things like [the exercise]. We want to be able to structure this relationship to improve the state of West Virginia and advance the sustainability of national cyber security.