The day that many people consider the date of the creation of the state of Northern Ireland will be quietly marked on Monday.

Similar to the day Northern Ireland was founded 100 years ago, there will be no major celebrations or grand ceremonies.

Very few people who were alive to see the birth date of Northern Ireland were aware that it was a particularly important day.

Northern Ireland was established on May 3, 1921, when the Government Act of Ireland came into force and divided the island of Ireland into two separate units.

But the exact date when Northern Ireland was created has divided opinion.

The effects of the Government of Ireland Act divided the 32 counties of Ireland in two, leaving Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone to form Northern Ireland.

An event will be held at City Hall marking the opening of the Northern Ireland Parliament in the building on 22 June 1921 by King George V. Credit: UTV

Whether one marks, acknowledges, remembers, celebrates or boycotts the centenary, Northern Ireland has had a turbulent history from which no single narrative can be drawn.

Nationalists and unionists have very different views on the history of Northern Ireland, its past governance and public representation.

There are differing views on the security situation including decades of conflict, seismic events such as World War II or the civil rights movement, and issues including public housing, freedom of demonstration, and equal voter representation.

The centennial commemorations, however, have not escaped the effects of Covid-19 restrictions.

The pandemic has caused major disruption in plans by unionist parties to mark the centennial event.

On Tuesday, a panel will examine the history of Northern Ireland.

The talk, involving a number of historians gathered together to advise the Government on the centenary, will take place on Tuesday directly from the Ulster Museum.

Dr Caoimhe Nic Dhaibheid, a senior lecturer in modern history at the University of Sheffield, will be among the panelists.

The work of Dr. Nic Dhaibheid focuses on the Irish revolution and political violence.

The panel includes a number of historians from different institutions and from a variety of political backgrounds.

Dr Nic Dhaibheid said: “The panel acknowledges that people have very different views on the centenary and we are not seeking to impose any particular narrative.

“We want to allow space for multiple interpretations to emerge and for people to engage with Northern Ireland history and division in whatever way they decided to do so.

“It’s a complex and messy story.”

Since it was a messy period, there are a number of dates you can identify as the birth of Northern Ireland. Dr. Nic Dhaibheid, Senior Lecturer in Modern History, University of Sheffield

She added: “In some respects that date becomes clearer in retrospect over time.

“People who were alive on May 3, 1921 were not necessarily aware that this was the date to be identified, because this was the date on which the Irish Government Act came into force.

“He passed through Westminster in December 1920, he received Royal approval, but he entered into legal force on May 3, 1921.

“Immediately after that the writing was moved to hold elections, and which then elected the first parliament which was opened in June 1921.

“I suppose because it was the date on which the Act came into force, so we decided on that date.

“I would also point out, however, that the future of Northern Ireland was quite uncertain in the first years of its existence.”

She added: “Another important centenary will come, including the centenary of the King’s speech when he opened the Parliament of Northern Ireland on June 9, 1921.”

The government’s plans to mark the centenary of the state’s founding include a large London business showcase, a 1 Million Common History Fund, a futuristic youth program, tree planting projects, academic and historical events, and an international service of the church for all incisions.

A total of milion 1 million has been awarded to 39 community projects to research and demonstrate what 100 years of Northern Ireland has meant to them and their community.

Belfast City Council will host an event in City Hall marking the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Northern Ireland Parliament to the building on 22 June 1921, by King George V.

Each school will be presented with a local tree to plant on their lands while an extensive youth program will explore what the future will look like in the next 100 years.

Centenary Rose, a flower that the Government said would represent reflection and hope, will be produced in Northern Ireland and planted in the royal residence gardens at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down.

A Centenary Rose will also be presented to the Queen for her garden and there will be a decorative pink wreath designed and manufactured in the UK, to be worn by VIPs at centennial events and given to program participants .