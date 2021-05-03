Seven vaccination sites in five NCR cities to receive first doses of Sputnik V, says DOH

MANILA, Philippines Initial doses of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines that arrived over the weekend will be distributed to seven sites in five Metro Manila cities, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire said at an online press conference doses of Sputnik V vaccines will be given to Makise Coliseum in Makati City, Lakeshore Vaccination Center in Taguig City, Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Paraaque City, Sta. Ana Hospital and Maynila Hospital in the City of Manila, and the Muntinlupa Hospital and the Asian Hospital and Medical Center in the City of Muntinlupa.

On Saturday, 15,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute arrived in the Philippines. Delivery of the remaining 480,000 doses of Sputnik V is expected by the end of May.

READ: PH receives the first group of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines

Vergeire explained the spread of the Sputnik V vaccine will be considered an initial implementation in Metro Manila for now because this is the first time the country gets a vaccine with another storage requirement.

READ: Palace: The initial Sputnik V group to be deployed in Metro Manila

She noted the COVID-19 vaccines so far available in the Philippines CoronaVac from China Sinovac Biotech and AstraZeneca blow require only 2 to 8 degrees Celsius temperature for storage.

Sputnik V, on the other hand, should be stored at temperatures not exceeding -18 degrees Celsius.

That is why we call it initial implementation because we would like to be able to see how we will manage it properly, store it properly and distribute it properly, the DOH spokesman said.

The government is awaiting the distribution of 20 million doses of Sputnik V.

The Food and Drug Administration previously said that Sputnik V can only be used for individuals 18 years and older.

KGA

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Helpline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to deposit into your current account Banco de Oro (BDO) # 007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this connection .

Read Next