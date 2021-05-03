Photo of Indonesian crew praying on a submarine has been circulating in reports since at least July 2020





An image has been shared thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and news reports along with a claim that shows Indonesian sailors praying on a submarine before it sank in April 2021. The claim is false: the image has been circulating in reports since at least July 2020 The photo was taken on another submarine, says the Instagram account administrator who posted the image. The photo showing crew members praying on a submarine was posted here on Twitter on April 24, 2021. Tweet in Indonesian reads: Photo of the crew of the KRI Nanggala-402 Submarine before sailing (before the accident occurred). Common prayer on submarines. Presenting our incomparable serenity and pride. Hopefully all Indonesians can still see the faces of Indonesian Navy heroes. Photo from the fraudulent post, taken on April 30, 2021 Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala 402 sank off the coast of Bali on April 21, 2021. All 53 crew members died, AFP reported here. The same image along with a similar claim has been shared thousands of times on social media, including Facebook here, here, here AND here; and on Twitter here AND here. Hasshtë also appeared in news reports here AND here. However, the claim is false. A reverse Google image search found that the same image has been published in media reports since at least July 2020. Indonesian news site Okezone published the image on it report on July 19, 2020, entitled: Viral: Indonesian Navy Soldiers Perform Municipal Prayer on Submarine. According to the report, the image originated from the Instagram account of the Indonesian submarine unit,@ submarines.id. However, the post has since been deleted. Below is the screen comparison between the image in the rogue post (L) and the image in the Ocezone report (R): Screen comparison between the image in the rogue post (L) and the image in the Ocezone report (R) Contacted by AFP, the administrator of @ submarines.id said the direct message on Instagram on April 30, 2021, that the deleted photo does not show KRI Nanggala 402. The prayer was performed on the deck of KRI ARDADEDALI 404. It was taken in July 2020, the message said. KRI Ardadedali 404 is an Indonesian submarine acquired in 2018. Other local media such as Viva.co.id AND Merdeka.com also published the same photo in reports in July 2020.







