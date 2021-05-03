Tourists gather at China’s Great Wall without face masks or social distance as Beijing announces Covid victory

RICH footage shows thousands of tourists packed together like sardines of the Great Wall of China as Beijing continues to boast that it has “disappeared” Covid.

Travelers flocked to the destination with only a few wearing masks or practicing social distance during Labor Day celebration in China.

Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest updates

17 Many people did not wear masks while visiting the Great Wall of China Credit: AFP

17 Thousands of people had gathered together side by side on the Great Wall of China Credit: AFP

17 China claims to have essentially wiped out Covid after recording only four deaths since last April Credit: Reuters

The photos show thousands of people rubbing against each other as they walk on the snake miracle without caring about the pandemic.

The Great Wall of China is one of the Seven Wonders of the World – and normally gets almost 10 million each year – with up to 80,000 every day in peak seasons.

It comes as the world has reached new Covid levels with over 900,000 new cases per day last week as the virus continues to grow 14 months after it was first discovered in China.

China reported only 11 new cases in its territory on Sunday and claims all new cases were imported from abroad.

Beijing dizzyingly claims there have been only four recorded deaths from the virus since last April.

Labor Day sees China enjoying a five-day vacation with a tourism frenzy as millions go on vacation and go to see relatives.

It is estimated that about 200 million trips would be made by Chinese residents over the long weekend.

Other photos over the weekend showed Chinese tourists pulling in for attractions such as the Yellow Crane Tower, West Lake and the Palace Museum.

Meanwhile, the streets could absolutely be seen shaking in Shanghai and the celebrants attended the Strawberry Music Festival in Wuhan.

Britain, meanwhile, remains under severe restrictions during the May Bank Holiday – with major events still largely banned, limited internal meetings and outdoor meetings subject to the Sixth Rule.

And fear continues to emerge a new variant could ruin all the good work from the spread and unblocking of vaccines, even though the cases fall to just 1,600.

China has faced questions about how true it has been throughout the pandemic as questions still linger after the virus appeared in Wuhan city in December 2019.

He claims some of the world’s toughest blockages, rule-keeping and extensive evidence programs have allowed him to defeat the pandemic.

With a total of just 90,697 deaths and a total of 4,636 deaths, China has only a fraction of the deaths compared to other nations – despite having the world’s largest population of 1.4 billion.

17 Labor Day holiday travelers climb the Great Wall of China Credit: AFP

17 Families flocked to see the miracle as China recovers from Covid Credit: AFP

17 People were packed together as everyone decided to take off their face masks Credit: AFP

17 The queues gather as people wait for the entrance to see the Great Wall Credit: Reuters

Tickets for domestic flights and theme parks during the Labor Day holiday sold out quickly and the figures actually surpassed the pre-Covid figures from 2019.

It is the first holiday mostly with restrictions in the country since the Lunar New Year plans in February had to be canceled due to a family outbreak.

China claims that mass vaccinations in cities have helped boost travel confidence – with Beijing reporting that 270 million have been hit.

Some trips however are said to cost up to three times more than they did last year while Chinese businesses were making money.

Last month, Shang Kejia, deputy director of the Transportation Department of China Civil Aviation Administration, said: “Thanks to effective epidemic control measures adopted by China, the five-day break is expected to release closed demand for air transport .

“Both volume and flight ticket prices showed rapid growth and are likely to rise above the level by 2019, driven by the sharp increase in the number of medium- and long-haul passengers on extended holidays.”

17 Revelers pack the Strawberry Music Festival in Covid’s hometown, Wuhan Credit: Reuters

17 Thousands of people attended the event – many of whom did not wear masks Credit: Reuters

17 Tourists are packed together as they line up at the Yellow Crane Tower Credit: Reuters

17 Terrible crowds visit the popular attraction in Wuhan Credit: Getty

17 Crowded streets in Shanghai Credit: AFP

17 Large crowds of people walk along The Bund in Shanghai as they are monitored by police Credit: AFP

China however has uncovered its first cases of the Indian “double mutant” Covid strain which has passed through its neighbor to the West – leading to more than 400,000 daily cases.

Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing, announced yesterday that the strain had been discovered in several Chinese cities.

He did not specify where or how many infections were reported.

Mr Wu said at a news conference: “We have found the Indian version [among imported cases] in some cities of China.

The public is worried and anxious. Implementing content measures is essential to stop the spread of mutant strains, and also to prevent the emergence of new mutations.

His announcement generated panic on Chinese social media platform Weibo, with over 80 million users reading the hashtag version of the Indian virus detected in several Chinese cities.

However, it shows that it has made no impact on people hoping to travel for Labor Day.

17 Passengers ride escalators at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan Credit: Getty

DEAD MURDER Teenage killer dies in prison – 17 years after beheading boy at school road collision The man, 50s, was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital after the horrific crash at Kilkenny ‘terrible crime’ Leading suspect in Maddie investigation to be charged with raping Irish woman FEUD PAYMENTS Father and son appear in court after being shot at guard in Cork town brawl THINK the Void The homeowner fury after the extension leaves his neighbor’s house away from his home TERROR OF FIRE Beer can cost twice as much in the Republic than in the North at a new price

17 Passengers expect to board trains at Shanghai Railway Station Credit: EPA

17 Crowds of people visit the Palace Museum in Beijing Credit: Getty

17 Tourists visit West Lake on the first day of the May 1 holiday, May 1, 2021 in Hangzhou Credit: Getty

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield says he thinks Covid escaped from Wuhab lab despite scientists crying out conspiracy

THIS WAS A DEVELOPMENT STORY …

The Sun is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, football news, real life stories, jaw-dropping photos and videos you should watch.

Download our fantastic, new and upgraded Free App for the best Sun Online experience ever. For iPhone click here, for Android click here.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSun and follow us from our main Twitter account at @Dielli.