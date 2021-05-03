International
Tourists gather at China’s Great Wall without face masks or social distance as Beijing announces Covid victory
RICH footage shows thousands of tourists packed together like sardines of the Great Wall of China as Beijing continues to boast that it has “disappeared” Covid.
Travelers flocked to the destination with only a few wearing masks or practicing social distance during Labor Day celebration in China.
The photos show thousands of people rubbing against each other as they walk on the snake miracle without caring about the pandemic.
The Great Wall of China is one of the Seven Wonders of the World – and normally gets almost 10 million each year – with up to 80,000 every day in peak seasons.
It comes as the world has reached new Covid levels with over 900,000 new cases per day last week as the virus continues to grow 14 months after it was first discovered in China.
China reported only 11 new cases in its territory on Sunday and claims all new cases were imported from abroad.
Beijing dizzyingly claims there have been only four recorded deaths from the virus since last April.
Labor Day sees China enjoying a five-day vacation with a tourism frenzy as millions go on vacation and go to see relatives.
It is estimated that about 200 million trips would be made by Chinese residents over the long weekend.
Other photos over the weekend showed Chinese tourists pulling in for attractions such as the Yellow Crane Tower, West Lake and the Palace Museum.
Meanwhile, the streets could absolutely be seen shaking in Shanghai and the celebrants attended the Strawberry Music Festival in Wuhan.
Britain, meanwhile, remains under severe restrictions during the May Bank Holiday – with major events still largely banned, limited internal meetings and outdoor meetings subject to the Sixth Rule.
And fear continues to emerge a new variant could ruin all the good work from the spread and unblocking of vaccines, even though the cases fall to just 1,600.
China has faced questions about how true it has been throughout the pandemic as questions still linger after the virus appeared in Wuhan city in December 2019.
He claims some of the world’s toughest blockages, rule-keeping and extensive evidence programs have allowed him to defeat the pandemic.
With a total of just 90,697 deaths and a total of 4,636 deaths, China has only a fraction of the deaths compared to other nations – despite having the world’s largest population of 1.4 billion.
Tickets for domestic flights and theme parks during the Labor Day holiday sold out quickly and the figures actually surpassed the pre-Covid figures from 2019.
It is the first holiday mostly with restrictions in the country since the Lunar New Year plans in February had to be canceled due to a family outbreak.
China claims that mass vaccinations in cities have helped boost travel confidence – with Beijing reporting that 270 million have been hit.
Some trips however are said to cost up to three times more than they did last year while Chinese businesses were making money.
Last month, Shang Kejia, deputy director of the Transportation Department of China Civil Aviation Administration, said: “Thanks to effective epidemic control measures adopted by China, the five-day break is expected to release closed demand for air transport .
“Both volume and flight ticket prices showed rapid growth and are likely to rise above the level by 2019, driven by the sharp increase in the number of medium- and long-haul passengers on extended holidays.”
China however has uncovered its first cases of the Indian “double mutant” Covid strain which has passed through its neighbor to the West – leading to more than 400,000 daily cases.
Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing, announced yesterday that the strain had been discovered in several Chinese cities.
He did not specify where or how many infections were reported.
Mr Wu said at a news conference: “We have found the Indian version [among imported cases] in some cities of China.
The public is worried and anxious. Implementing content measures is essential to stop the spread of mutant strains, and also to prevent the emergence of new mutations.
His announcement generated panic on Chinese social media platform Weibo, with over 80 million users reading the hashtag version of the Indian virus detected in several Chinese cities.
However, it shows that it has made no impact on people hoping to travel for Labor Day.
