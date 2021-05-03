International
COVID-19: Government told to ‘discourage’ foreign holidays to protect UK from coronavirus variants | UK News
Restrictions on international leisure travel should continue after May 17, a cross-party parliamentary group has warned.
The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on coronavirus has told the government to “discourage all international leisure travel” to protect the UK from COVID-19 variants.
The group said arrival halls at the airport are a “breeding ground for infection” and the import of variants could lead to “further blockages and inevitably further loss of life”.
Recommended that passengers returning from green, amber and red seats under the new risk-based system should not be able to mix.
Their documents should be checked before entering a check-in room so that those sent to quarantine facilities can be relocated “quickly”.
The ban on foreign holidays is expected to end for England from 17 May as part of the government roadmap for the end of coronavirus restrictions.
But the APPG requires boundaries beyond that time.
The news comes just days after an initial deadline for assessing places under a new traffic light system for international travel was missed.
A report last week by the Commons Transport Selection Committee said destination lists should be published by Saturday, May 1, “at the latest,” but this did not happen.
The Department of Transportation said the lists will be made public in “early May”.
Lib Dem MP Layla Moran, who heads the APPG, said: “It is shocking that the government is even considering encouraging holidays abroad when airports are already trying to keep away the virus and new variants.
“Urgent measures are needed to better detect false COVID certificates, reduce overcrowding in arrivals halls and separate those coming from red and amber list countries.
“The country’s biosafety cannot be relied on by border staff who notice a spelling mistake.”
But Paul Charles, chief executive of the travel agency PC Agency, claimed that “the best financial support the government can now provide to the travel sector is the opening of overseas travel as planned from May 17.”
He continued: “Not only can this be done safely with widespread testing, but it will also unlock much-needed revenue from business and leisure travelers who want to see family they have not seen in a year. .
“Better digital technology would certainly enable more interrupted travel across our borders and I would urge the government to invest in this sooner in order to avoid airport queues in the future.”
A government spokesman said: “We have introduced strong border controls to stop coronavirus variants in their tracks and any substantial controls we have introduced on arrivals have strengthened our protection against new mutations.
“As the UK unlocks itself and with so many British families spread far and wide, we understand that people may need to travel abroad for all sorts of reasons.
“But we can only allow it if it is done safely, which is why Global Travel Taskforce has produced a traffic light system that allows us to manage the risk of imported cases by changing restrictions depending on the risk of travel from one country. certain. “
