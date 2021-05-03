Simonyte: relations will not change until the existing regime is in the Kremlin

According to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Russia, not other countries, initiated the cooling of relations with other countries with its threatening imperialist policy towards its neighbors, therefore specific measures are needed to strengthen security on the east side of NATO and the European Union.

“We have no illusions that we can expect any miracles and some changes until that regime is in the Kremlin as its purpose is not only to raise tensions but to raise tensions between our two countries and the European Union, to question the values ​​of EU but at the same time keep their assets in EU countries, bring their mothers-in-law and children for medical treatment, i.e., to use all those achievements. () This is cynical and manipulative, ” said Simonyte during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart in Vilnius.

“Therefore, our task, especially given our geographical location, is to strengthen ourselves and others, as well as the democratic world response to all non-democratic efforts,” she added.

Simonyte also noted that this is not the first time that Russia’s actions are raising tensions in the region.

“It’s not the first time we’ve felt increased tensions. We had Georgia, we had Crimea, we had other episodes when some people had an illusion. We always had a little bit of it. And that’s because of our historical experience. For the same “The reasons are that our Commonwealth of Two Nations and its Constitution could not flourish as it deserved,” said the Lithuanian Prime Minister.

Morawiecki said NATO and other Euro-Atlantic organizations are a good response to Russia’s aggressive actions.

“Our strong voice, which has been heard throughout Europe and in other NATO capitals, is strong and audible. We are convinced that we must not only increase rhetoric but also take specific action to address it. strengthened security on the east side of NATO and the European Union.It was not us who started the cooling of relations (with Russia BNS) We can not allow human rights to be violated, aggression and hybrid attacks to occur and threats of violence to occur to be done “, said the Polish Prime Minister.

The attitudes of Lithuania and Poland are very similar when it comes to assessing threats from the East, Morawiecki said. The two prime ministers stressed the need for co-operation in the fields of security and defense.

“We have actively cooperated so far in defending our interests and values ​​and have had close contacts between representatives of our army, defense ministers and foreign ministers. And, indeed, we coordinate our actions and attitudes. “To be honest, we hardly have everything to coordinate, except for some technical issues, as our positions are identical,” Simonyte said.

He said she began her meeting with her Polish counterpart on the security situation, not on pandemic, vaccination or economic issues. “From the things that unite us and we have an absolutely identical attitude towards it,” she said.

The events in Belarus and Ukraine were discussed during the discussion of ways to maintain stability in the region, Morawiecki said.

“We support Belarusians and Ukrainians in their fight for their security,” said the Polish prime minister.

On Sunday, Morawiecki paid a visit to Vilnius and met with Simonyte as Lithuania and Poland marked the 230th anniversary of the May 3rd Constitution and the Commonwealth of Two Nations Commune on Monday.

It was his first visit to Lithuania since the beginning of Simonyte’s term and also his first visit this year as the Lithuanian and Polish prime ministers held a telephone conversation in December.

Signed on May 3, 1791, the Constitution of May 3 is the first written constitution in Europe and the second written constitution in the world, importantly, declaring respect for human rights.

In Poland, May 3 is a public holiday.