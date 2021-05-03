DOH says over 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far in PH

MANILA, Philippines Over 1.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Monday.

Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference that out of this number, over 1.6 million have received their first dose, while 284,553 have received their second dose.

Those who received their first dose consisted of over 1,094,493 health workers, 278,183 seniors, 275,924 contemporaries, and 1,718 front-line personnel in essential sectors.

Meanwhile, a total of 270,758 health workers, 3,083 elderly citizens and 10,685 contemporaries received their second dose.

The country has so far received over 3.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The last shipment consisted of 15,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V, which arrived last Saturday. The remaining 480,000 doses will arrive by the end of May.

Vergeire explained that 1,718 front-line personnel were inoculated only as part of the symbolic vaccination on Labor Day.

She said front line workers, who belong to group A4, will not yet be vaccinated at the same time as group A1 to A3 consisting of health workers, the elderly and people with comorbidity as the government is still waiting for vaccines which are expected to arrive this month and in June.

RELATED STORIES:

Seven vaccination sites in five NCR cities to receive first doses of Sputnik V, says DOH

Palace: The initial group of Sputnik V to be located in Metro Manila

JPV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Helpline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to deposit into your current account Banco de Oro (BDO) # 007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this connection .

Read Next