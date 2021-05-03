International
DOH says over 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far in PH
MANILA, Philippines Over 1.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Monday.
Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference that out of this number, over 1.6 million have received their first dose, while 284,553 have received their second dose.
Those who received their first dose consisted of over 1,094,493 health workers, 278,183 seniors, 275,924 contemporaries, and 1,718 front-line personnel in essential sectors.
Meanwhile, a total of 270,758 health workers, 3,083 elderly citizens and 10,685 contemporaries received their second dose.
The country has so far received over 3.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The last shipment consisted of 15,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V, which arrived last Saturday. The remaining 480,000 doses will arrive by the end of May.
Vergeire explained that 1,718 front-line personnel were inoculated only as part of the symbolic vaccination on Labor Day.
She said front line workers, who belong to group A4, will not yet be vaccinated at the same time as group A1 to A3 consisting of health workers, the elderly and people with comorbidity as the government is still waiting for vaccines which are expected to arrive this month and in June.
RELATED STORIES:
Seven vaccination sites in five NCR cities to receive first doses of Sputnik V, says DOH
Palace: The initial group of Sputnik V to be located in Metro Manila
JPV
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Helpline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to deposit into your current account Banco de Oro (BDO) # 007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this connection .
Read Next
Subscribe to ASK MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and other 70+ headlines, share up to 5 devices, listen to news, download as early as 4 a.m., and share social media articles. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints or questions, contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]