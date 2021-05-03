Biden faces GOP handcuffs and Dem skeptics in deal 2.0 for Iran

And White House Growing Challenges in Shaping Any Iran Deal 2.0 Go Beyond GOP: Democrats want the president to resist the demand to seek a wider set of concessions from Tehran, saying it would plunge the U.S. chances of entering into the deal. But Democratic colleagues are also warning of an increasingly difficult path to fully meet Iran with the terms of the 2015 deal, especially after the audio recently revealed Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, weeping over the influence of the Guard Corps. Revolutionary in his diplomatic efforts with the West.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) Makes an Opening Statement at a Senate Division Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC | Greg Nash-Pool / Getty Images

I am all for a longer and stronger deal with Iran, but that only happens after we return to the JCPOA, said Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) In a brief interview, using the acronym for the 2015 deal. also known as the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan. If we insisted on making a comprehensive agreement to include their support for terrorist groups, their human rights record, their ballistic missile programs, it would be a death knell for the JCPOA.

The leaked audio made headlines for Zarifs references to Biden climate adviser and former Secretary of State John Kerry, but the Iranian minister’s comments also signaled to lawmakers that moderate forces in Iran are taking the back seat of hardline extremists who reluctant to engage. with the US and other western nations. Such a trend shows some older Democrats that putting the US and Iran back in line with the 2015 deal will be a Herculean task at best.

Zarifs comments certainly at least complicate the picture. You have to ask yourself, what is it that they can agree on and execute? said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (DN.J.), who opposed the 2015 deal with Iran.

The foreign ministers’ remarks raise questions about whether or not this makes a lot of sense in terms of what it can commit to, Menendez added. All of these are factors that need to be included.

Biden’s team has no illusions about its difficult path to re-engagement with Iran after Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed new sanctions against the regime in Tehran, an approach called maximum pressure. Jake Sullivan, Bidens’s national security adviser, said Sunday that there is still a fair distance to travel to close the remaining gaps and that these gaps are above sanctions that the United States and other countries will return in exchange for restrictions. in the Tehran nuclear program.

Our diplomats will continue to work on this over the coming weeks to try to achieve a reciprocal return to the JCPOA, which is Iran’s nuclear deal, on a compliance basis, Sullivan told ABCs this week.

Returning to the JCPOA would almost certainly require the Biden administration to lift some of those Trump-era sanctions that could be subject to congressional approval, including Democratic hawks like Menendez, whose opposition to the 2015 deal made a painful political process under then-President Barack Obama This time, the same key players will be eager to review the congress.

The question is, what does longer and stronger mean? Menendez added, quoting the phrase that Secretary of State Antony Blinken coined during his confirmation hearing earlier this year to refer to administrations future plans for the deal. If we get reciprocity for the things that interest us from the Iranians, sanctions will have to be eased. But the real question is, what are you easing sanctions for and what sanctions are you talking about giving up?

Bidens’s first priority is for the US and Iran to return to compliance with the 2015 agreement, which dealt exclusively with Iran’s nuclear program. However, his deputies are looking forward to a broader agreement that could potentially address the region’s malignant non-nuclear activities, including its support for terrorism representatives and its ballistic missile program.

In the meantime, however, Bidens allies on Capitol Hill are sounding the alarm about the importance of a return under the 2015 deal, even if it means leaving other sources of tension between Washington and Tehran on the floor of the cutting room.

As much as I’m concerned about what they are doing to support terrorism across the Middle East, to disrupt transport routes and all, I think the focus should continue to be on keeping them from getting a nuclear weapon, added Senator Jeanne Shaheen (DN.H.).

Despite Irans ‘willingness to meet face-to-face with US officials in Vienna, there are some early positive signs about the regimes’ readiness to deal, including its recent engagement with its old enemy for Saudi Arabia. on issues of importance to the Biden administration, such as a ceasefire in Yemen.

Republicans, meanwhile, are seeking a 2015 law called the Nuclear Deal Review Act in Iran to help thwart any attempt to re-enter the nuclear deal of those years. Passed to give Congress an opportunity to evaluate the final deal, the 2015 law could prove crucial this time around by allowing lawmakers to formally reject attempts by the Trump administration to lift sanctions.

Republicans, who have uniformly opposed the 2015 deal since Obama reached it, are wasting no time in dismissing the Biden administration talks as futile and potentially dangerous.

Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.), Senior Member of the Senate Budget Committee, speaks during a session on Capitol Hill. | Patrick Semansky / Photo by AP

[The Iranians] have done nothing to win indirect conversations or direct conversations. Their behavior has not changed. It will be seen as mitigation, said Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) in a brief interview. It reinforces the narrative that the West is weak. I see these negotiations as very destabilizing for the region.

During his first 100 days in office, Biden was forced to face an increasingly aggressive Iran on the fronts in addition to his nuclear program. The president ordered airstrikes on Iranian-backed assets in Syria in February in retaliation for attacks on U.S. forces in the region. Republicans have argued that the Trumps sanctions regime gave the U.S. an extraordinary amount of leverage and that unless Iran is willing to compromise in its support for terrorism representatives in the region, the US should not return to the 2015 deal. .

It is impossible at this point to separate the nuclear program from all the other evil activities that Iran is undertaking, said Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Deputy Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, in a brief interview.

Taking the existing 2015 review law further, a group of GOP senators recently unveiled legislation aimed at preventing Biden from reuniting the nuclear deal. The bill will ensure that any new agreement the president manages to take the form of a treaty, seeking congressional approval. A group of House Republicans introduced a similar bill that would impose even more sanctions on the Iranian regime and further hamper Biden’s team for the current negotiations.

If they do not make it like a treaty, then it is just a political agreement that is as good as the current administration, Tha Rubio. May be changed by a future administration.

Bidens’ allies claim that the current murmur of any return to the nuclear pact is not the fault of the presidents; rather, they argue, Trump made Bidens’s task impossible when he went beyond withdrawing from the 2015 deal to impose new sanctions unrelated to Iran’s nuclear program. During the spring talks in Vienna, Iran demanded that all those US sanctions be lifted.

The damage that has been done by the Trump administration approach that will make this more complicated, said Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.). But it is still the right answer to try to get the Iranians back to the nuclear deal again and then focus our efforts on non-nuclear activities.