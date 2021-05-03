Quick facts for May 3, 2021

Good morning. Here are the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact in Ottawa.

Anyone 18 or older living in Ottawa’s three zip codes will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines from 8 a.m. today.

Ottawa saw a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but a decrease in active cases and hospitalizations.

A man from Ottawa is recounting his experience trying to get a second time stroke of a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 from numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health Data):

New cases COVID-19: 174 on Sunday

Total cases of COVID-19: 24,518

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 119.2

Position Rate in Ottawa: 7.6 Percent (April 23 – April 29)

Reproduction Number: 0.93 (seven days average)

Testing:

Who should take a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can take a COVID-19 test at an assessment center, care clinic or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing symptoms of COVID-19;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification via the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or working in an environment that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by the Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, worker, or visitor in long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters, or other congregation facilities (for example: group homes, community-supported lives, specific disability communities, or facilities congregation, short-term rehabilitation, inns and other shelters);

You are a person identified as First Nations, Inuit or Metis;

You are a person traveling to work in a remote community of First Nations, Inuit or Metis;

You got a positive preliminary result through rapid testing;

You need to be tested 72 hours before a scheduled operation (non-urgent or emergency) (as recommended by your healthcare provider);

You are a patient and / or their accompanying companion traveling abroad for medical treatment;

You are an international student who has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot use pharmacy testing; or

You are in a target testing group as described in the instructions from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several COVID-19 testing sites in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottwapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-s.aspx

Ottawa Brewer Hospital / CHEO Assessment Center: Open Monday through Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Center at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Moodie Care and Testing Center: Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. (testing only)

Heron Care and Testing Center: Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ray Friel Care and Testing Center: Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (testing only)

COVID-19 Assessment Center at Howard Darwin Centennial Arena: Open daily 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Southwest Ottawa COVID-19 Assessment Center at Richmond Memorial Community Center: Open Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Center: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Center: Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Somerset West Community Health Center: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday

Vaccine acceptance control tool:

To check and see if you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, Click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

COVID-19 screening tool for students returning to personal classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headaches, dizziness, chills, red / inflamed eyes, group

The Ontario government says adults 18 and older in three Ottawa neighborhoods will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the provincial system starting Monday.

From 8 a.m. Monday, May 3, Ottawa residents whose zip codes begin with K1T, K1V or K2V will be able to schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the province’s online booking portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Reservation Line number at 1-833-943-3900.

The three forward classification areas in Ottawa are among the 114 so-called hotspots identified across Ontario that will see an expanded range of vaccines as of Monday.

The province is gradually lowering the age at which residents become eligible for vaccines throughout the month. Anyone in Ontario aged 50 and over will be eligible to book a vaccination appointment through the provincial system from 8 a.m. Thursday, May 6th. Also eligible on Thursday are people with high-risk health conditions, people in the first group of workers who cannot work from home, such as education workers, and individuals from First Nations, Inuit and Metis in addition to other channels previously available to book their meeting.

Admission is scheduled to open to all adults in Ontario 18 and older by the week of May 24th.

Ottawa Public Health says 174 more people in Ottawa tested positive for COVID-19 and two others died.

This brings the total city pandemic to 24,518 cases confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory. 509 Ottawa residents have died since March 2020. The OPH also reported 195 newly resolved cases on Sunday, bringing the number of known active cases lower for the 12th day in a row.

The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants also dropped to below 120 on Sunday, as it peaked at more than 222 in mid-April. Under Ontario’s previous color-coded system, an incidence rate of 40 cases per 100,000 population was the minimum threshold for “red control” status, the level below “blockage”.

Ottawa saw a drop in the number of people in the hospital and ICU on Sunday, though the numbers remain high, with more than 100 people hospitalized.

After receiving his first dose of the Moderna vaccine on April 19, Steve McArdle was instructed by doctors to shoot his second shot no later than May 17.

“I was immunosuppressed. I had a liver transplant,” said McArdle, 62.

When he was struck at the Eva James community clinic, he said he was given a piece of paper with instructions to book his second shot online, but because the province extended the time between doses, the system allowed him to book only for August 9. or later, much sooner than the May 17 deadline.

“Ontario Health is telling me to call Ottawa Health. Telehealth they told me to call Ontario Health or Ottawa Health,” McArdle said. “It’s just a front and back.”

In a statement, Ottawa Public Health says organ transplant recipients must register in advance on their website. Individuals who meet the criteria will receive a call to book their appointments and will be scheduled in the recommended dose range.

McArdle said he went to the website, the answer he got was that someone would call him in a few weeks.