Nepal suspends domestic and international flights to curb Covid nail





Public anger over Nepal that rising wave of coronavirus infections has grown in the country, with many blaming travelers from India and several other countries hit by the virus, as well as the government’s inability to handle pandemic and large political rallies. In response, Nepal announced on Sunday that it was banning all domestic and international flights: domestic flights by midnight and international flights by midnight on Wednesday. As the Indian crisis has worsened in recent weeks, people from several Indian states have been relocated to Nepal by land and air. Some were Nepalese migrant workers returning home; others intended to travel further to third countries. Last week, Nepal responded by banning third-country travel through Nepal and imposing two-week closures in several cities, closing schools, colleges, factories, nightclubs and theaters. Public meetings are also prohibited. But these moves did little to immediately extinguish the infections, which are growing rapidly in Nepal’s densely populated cities, including Kathmandu, the capital, and metropolitan areas bordering southwest India. Recommended The number of infections Nepal has reported has escalated rapidly since mid-April, from a seven-day average of new daily cases from less than 100 to more than 4,500 since Saturday, pushing total pandemic cases to the highest more than 328,000, according to data from the Our World data project at Oxford University. On Sunday, Nepal reported 7,211 new cases. Three cabinet members have been hospitalized with the virus and the government is trying to regulate oxygen imports and hospital beds. Health experts have attributed the country’s second wave, in part to the uncontrolled influx of Nepalese migrant workers from India and in part to large political rallies organized by Nepal’s ruling Communist Party (United Marxist and Leninist) and other opposition parties that intended to show strength during the pandemic. The decision to ban all flights came after a meeting of Council of Ministers governments, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali said. Growing Nepal, a state-run newspaper. According to accounts in news units in Nepal, rental cargo flights will continue to fly. This is the second time Nepal has suspended international flights in response to the pandemic. In April 2020, it suspended international flights for more than five months. New York Times

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos