The lack of vaccines in India will last for months, says producer Adar Poonawalla

The chief executive of India’s largest vaccine maker has said the country will face a shortage by at least July due to the failure of Modi governments to prepare for the current second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite its large production capacity, India is facing a shortage of vaccines, which has come under fire all the more after the country was simultaneously devastated by a devastating Covid blast. The country has reported more than 300,000 cases per day for 10 days of jogging and is now the only country in the world to record more than 400,000 cases in a single day.

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the Serum Institute of India (SII) which is producing the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Astra Zeneca and Oxford University, told FT they would increase vaccine production from the current level of about 60 to 70 million doses per month to about 100 million by July.

SII, the world’s largest vaccine maker, was struggling to keep up with domestic vaccine demands even before India opened its vaccination to all adults from May 1, with widespread reports of high-end vaccine centers before the end of the day.

The country with over 1.3 billion people the largest vaccination in the world in January 2021, but so far only 1.5 percent of its population has been fully vaccinated and only 10 percent have received their first stroke. Expanding vaccination for all adults needs 1.6 billion doses.

The shortage meant that only six states were able to fully expand their distribution by May 1, with some including Maharashtra and Delhi delaying movement until more vaccine reserves arrived.

The second-tier virus in India has also spiraled into an economic crisis, with more states under blockade posing a threat to the country’s growth that had just begun to take hold in recent months. Experts believe the rise of the vaccination machine could offer the Indian economy a chance to turn back.

Recommended

Mr Poonawalla, who was facing harsh criticism, recently left for London to join his wife and children after what he called threats from politicians and powerful men demanding quick dispersal. of the Covid-19 vaccine, reported recently.

Ai i tha Times Financial that the image of his company had been misused by the Indian government for the lack and price of vaccines while saying that it is the government that is responsible for this and not the company.

Mr Poonawalla said the SII was unable to increase production because there were no orders from the government, saying he had been victimized too rightly and wrongly for what he achieved in the Modi administrations’ failure to prepare in January, while the number of issues was still low.

Everyone really felt that India had begun to turn the pandemic line, he said.

India ordered 21 million doses from the Serum Institute of India but did not indicate when it would buy more. The government suddenly added an order for 110 million doses in March when there was a sudden increase in cases and in April offered SII a loan to boast production as the case numbers were in the hundreds of thousands every day.

SII strokes have accounted for nearly 90 percent of the doses administered locally, while home-made vaccine maker Bharat Biotech accounts for the rest.

The Indian government had set aside $ 3.41 billion in its national budget in January 2021 for the Covid-19 vaccination program.