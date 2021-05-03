Accused killer of 8-year-old girl in France could be linked to 40 unsolved cases, Europe News & Top Stories

PARIS (AFP) – A former soldier who confessed to killing an eight-year-old girl in a case that terrified France went on trial on Monday (May 3rd) on charges of killing another man just a few months ago.
Police initially said after Nordahl Lelandais was arrested in 2017 that they were again looking at 40 unsolved disappearances and cold cases, including the 2012 massacre of a British-Iraqi family in their cars in the Alps.
But since then, nothing has emerged to support theories that the former military dog owner was a serial killer. He insisted that both the killings of the girl and the 24-year-old soldier were accidental.
Here are some of the high profile cases the 38-year-old has been linked to:
The child disappeared in a marriage
Eight-year-old Maelys De Araujo disappeared on August 27, 2017 from a wedding in the Alps.
For six months, police searched in vain for her body in a case that gripped the nation.
Lelandais had been a guest at the wedding and quickly became the main suspect, but he denied the crime until the child’s DNA was found in his car.
The dog military trainer finally instructed investigators on her body in February 2018.
Lelandais admitted that he had killed the girl “by mistake” and by hiding her corpse.
The murder of the young hitchhiker
Lelandais was tried Monday for killing another soldier four months before he killed Maelys.
Mr Arthur Noyer, 24, was last seen in April 2017 while hitchhiking in the town of Chambery after leaving a nightclub.
Parts of his skull were found by a climber in September of that year and telephone records placed Noyer and Lelandais in the same area at the same time on the night of the soldier’s disappearance.
Investigators found that Lelandais, a martial arts fan, had seen the “decomposition of the human body” on his computer after the soldier disappeared.
He was charged with murder – which he confessed to police – in December 2017.
Sexual abuse of cousins
In separate investigations, Lelandais admitted to sexually assaulting his two second cousins, both minors, whom he also filmed.
He is also accused of harassing a third cousin, who was 14 at the time, on the day of her father’s funeral.
The mystery of killing the Alps
Prosecutors in 2017 said Lelandais could be linked to about 40 other unresolved issues. But more than three years later, neither has been resolved.
This month, Grenoble prosecutor Jacques Dallest told local media that “Lelandais may have killed other people but we can never know.”
However, a judicial source told AFP that “no connection has been established and further disappearances”.
The most notorious of these unresolved cases was the murder of a British family near the Alpine village of Chevaline in 2012. A cyclist was also shot with a firearm.
The two young daughters of the family survived the horrific attack, one hiding under the skirts of her dead mother for hours.
Detectives said in 2019 that a different operand modus made it difficult for Lelandais to be in charge.
