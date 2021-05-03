The photos of the South star show that he shares a good relationship with other actors





/ Kamal Haasan: Photos of the South star show that he has a good relationship with other actors Kamal Haasans’ photos with other actors prove that they share a good relationship with each other. Read ahead to take a look. Written by



Pooja Dhar







Mumbai

Published: May 3, 2021 4:08 pm 1 / 6 Pictures of Kamal Haasan with other actors Kamal Haasan is a well-known actor, director, screenwriter, singer, and songwriter, best known for his work in the South Indian film industry. He has also appeared in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Canadian and Bengali films. Kamal Haasan began his acting career as a child artist with the Tamil-language film Kalathur Kannamma, for which he won the President’s prestigious Gold Medal, the Rashtrapati Award. He then made his adult debut with the main character in director K Balachanders, Apoorva Raagangal. Kamal Haasan has done a great job in the film industry and has won many awards and accolades including a Kalaimamani, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, four Nation Awards and over fifteen Filmfare Awards. Kamal Haasan also owns his own production company Raaj Kamal Films International and has produced several excellent films throughout his career as a producer. Kamal Haasans’s great contributions to films have always been appreciated and he is often recognized as a major influence on actors and filmmakers. Contemporary actors from all over the country have been spotted many times talking about Kamal Haasans ’great work and discovering that they get inspiration from him. In Kamal Haasans’s five-decade career, the actor has made really good relationships with other actors within the entertainment industry. Here are pictures of Kamal Haasan proving that he shares an excellent relationship with many actors. Read further ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

2 / 6 Tamannaah Bhatia Kamal Haasan is clicked posing with Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajnikanth at an event. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

3 / 6 Ranveer Singh Kamal Haasan is clicked posing for the camera with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

4 / 6 Shah Rukh Khan Kamal Haasan is clicked posing with his Hey Ram co-star Shah Rukh Khan as they reunite after 18 years. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

5 / 6 Arya Kamal Haasan clicks with Arya during an event. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

6 / 6 Rajnikanth Kamal Haasan and Rajnikanth are sincerely clicked as they hug each other during an event that both Southern actors were watching with their happy faces. Photo credit: Pinkvilla







