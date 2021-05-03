UK hosts first G7 foreign ministers meeting since pandemic begins | Politics news

Recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, Russia and China at the top of the agenda at the first personal meeting in two years.

The Group of Seven (G7) Nations Foreign Ministers are meeting in London for their first personal meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The week has been billed by the UK, which holds the rotating group presidency, as a chance to reconfirm West influence and address issues such as coronavirus recovery, climate change and rising tensions with Russia and China.

It will begin with talks between UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Ministers will also lay the groundwork for US President Joe Bidens’ first planned trip abroad since taking office at a G7 summit in the UK in June aimed at reviving co-operation with traditional allies after years of friction under the former President Donald Trump.

In addition to the G7 member states Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US, the UK has invited ministers from Australia, India, South Africa and South Korea to this week-long event.

Meetings will begin with dinner on Monday evening.

UK and US to discuss Russia, China

Before that, Raab and Blinken will meet to discuss common goals.

The UK is eager to take advantage of Bidens’ willingness to re-engage with global efforts to combat climate change and re-establish a nuclear deal with Trump-rejected Iran.

Raab said Sunday that the G7 would look at a proposal to build a rapid response mechanism to counter Russian disinformation and, referring to China, spoke of the need to go out for open markets and democracy.

Russia denies interfering beyond its borders and says the West is gripped by anti-Russian hysteria.

China dismisses the West as a bully and says its leaders have a post-imperial mindset.

In all these areas we want to be absolutely determined and stand side by side not only with the Americans, as important as they are, but also with our wider allies, which is why the G7 is so important, Raab said.

Raab and Blinken are also expected to discuss ongoing trade talks with the US, as the UK seeks a hitherto elusive deal announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as one of the biggest opportunities open by leaving the European Union.

COVID safeguards

The meeting comes as the UK emerges from the coronavirus blockade, but some physical distancing measures will be in place.

When G7 ministers meet for formal talks on Tuesday and Wednesday, they will have an on-site testing facility and Perspex screens to split them into meetings, in addition, the UK has implemented limits on the size of each delegation.

The last personal meeting of foreign ministers from the world’s major economic powers took place in the coastal resort of Dinard, northwestern France, in April 2019.

The meetings will be a demonstration of how to conduct diplomatic business safely and successfully as we recover from the pandemic, said the UK Foreign Office.

The UK is also preparing to host the next UN climate change meeting, COP 26, in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November.

The gross domestic product of G7 members is about $ 40 trillion, almost half of the global economy.