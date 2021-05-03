International
Colosseum of Rome to get new floor with the look of gladiator
The project “will bring us back the same vision from the monumental scene he had in ancient times,” Colosseum director Alfonsina Russo told a news conference Sunday.
Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini hailed it as an “extraordinary project” that would allow visitors to walk to the new floor and go to the center of the Colosseum.
The floor will serve as a stage for cultural events and visitors will be able to see the monument as it was until the 19th century, Franceschini added.
Milan Ingegneria, an Italian engineering firm, will lead the $ 22 million project (approximately € 18.5 million), which is set to be completed by 2023.
“The complex underground system under the wooden pavement, thanks to keys, lifts and mobile types of machinery, allowed men, animals and props to be brought to the arena floor,” Russo added.
A special focus has been placed on durability with “extremely light” and durable materials set to be used during construction, the ministry statement said.
The building credentials of the building will be further strengthened by the installation of a collection system which will use rainwater to supply the monument public baths.
The floor pavement will be paved with Accoya wood covered carbon panels. Some of the strips will rotate in order to send natural light to the submerged structures, the statement added.
The floor will have an area of 3,000 square feet (approximately 32,300 square feet).
Massimiliano Milan, chief executive at Milan Ingegneria, said: “The new structure will be completely reversible. If in 30, 50 or a hundred years it will be possible to restore the monument as it is now.”
The retreat was mostly closed to the public during coronavirus outbreaks in Italy and was last reopened to visitors on 26 April.
