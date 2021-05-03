Capa India says the second wave could lead to the collapse of the aviation sector

NEW DELHI : The second wave of coronavirus infections, which has brought the country’s healthcare system to its knees, could spur a collapse of the in-house aviation sector, aviation consulting firm Capa India said in a report Monday.

It will also accelerate consolidation in the industry resulting in two or three airlines operating in the domestic sector, out of six major airlines and three regional carriers currently operating in space, he added.

“Most Indian airlines were already very vulnerable before covid, with poor balance sheet and poor liquidity. Covid caused massive losses and an increasing debt burden for carriers that were structurally equipped to absorb this impact,” the report said. titled “Top Trends” in Indian Aviation at FY2022: The Impact of the Second Wave. ‘

“The scale of the challenge is reflected in the fact that Indian carriers recovered nearly $ 70 per passenger on the VF21,” he added.

As things stand, fewer Indians have skyrocketed given the new rise in fat cases across the country for the sixth week in a row for the week ending May 1st.

The average number of daily flights was 126,000 for the week ending May 1, down from 152,000 for the week ending April 24 and less than 193,000 for the week ending April 17, according to a report by ICICI Securities.

The average passenger load factor (PLF), an airline industry metric that measures how much airline passenger transport capacity is used, stood at about 50% during the week ending May 1, the report added.

The entire industry will report serious losses in FY22, similar in scale to FY21, with a serious downside risk in the event of a second extended wave, or the emergence of a third wave, the report said, adding that many Indian companies will try to recover from two consecutive years of such massive losses.

“The severity and impact of the second wave will close the door on most aviation businesses in terms of access to lenders, in the absence of government intervention, which is unlikely,” she added.

CAPA India last October had predicted that the Indian aviation industry would lose a combination of $ 6 billion – $ 6.5 billion in FY21, of which airline losses would be estimated at $ 4 billion to $ 4.5 billion .

IndiGo will be the only Indian carrier emerging from the coronavirus crisis significantly stronger compared to the competition, largely due to its very strong balance sheet, the report said.

“Consolidation is inevitable and will be strategic in nature. It could result in a 2-3 air system in the medium to medium term,” he said, adding that the second wave is likely to accelerate the consolidation process and even level greater strategic.