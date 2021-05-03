SpaceX Dragon Capsule with International Space Station Astronauts Land Safely on Earth

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying four astronauts back to Earth collapsed from Florida early Sunday on NASA’s first night ocean landing in more than 50 years.

The crew reported that they were feeling well upon their return to Earth after a nearly six-month mission to the International Space Station, Tha NASA.

The capsule was sprayed at 2:56 a.m. (12:26 p.m.) in the dark in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City after a six-and-a-half-hour flight from the ISS, night-vision images broadcast by NASA’s WB 57 high-altitude search aircraft showed.

Crews aboard the Go Navigator recovery ship took the capsule and hoisted it on deck about half an hour later. It was the first night collision for NASA since the Apollo 8 crew arrived in the Pacific Ocean on December 27, 1968.

Commander Michael Hopkins was the first to come out after the opening was opened, making a small movement as he put his foot on the deck, right behind him just behind another NASA astronaut Victor Glover.

“On behalf of Crew-1 and our families, we just want to say thank you … amazingly amazing what can be achieved when people come together. You will change the world. Congratulations. It’s great to be back,” Hopkins told a NASA tweet.

NASA astronaut Shannon Walker and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi were the other two on board.

“Welcome home Victor, Michael, Shannon and Soichi, and congratulations to the teams at NASA and SpaceX who worked so hard to ensure their safe and successful collision,” said new NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

“We have realized another incredible space flight for America and our commercial and international partners. Safe and reliable transportation to the International Space Station is exactly the vision that NASA had when the agency launched the commercial crew program.”

71 million miles

The four astronauts went into space last November as a crew on the first fully operational mission to the ISS aboard a vehicle made by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which has become NASA’s favorite commercial transport partner.

They traveled 71.2 million miles (114.6 million kilometers) during their 168 days in orbit (including 167 days inside the space station), NASA said.

After medical checks, the four astronauts will fly by helicopter to Pensacola to board a plane to Houston to be reunited with their friends and family, NASA said.

“Reports are that all four crew members are in good shape and in good spirits and are doing really well,” NASA chief flight officer Holly Ridings told a news conference after the spashdown.

“Really just a great day. It doesn’t often happen that you wake up at the Space Station and sleep in Houston,” she said.

Seven astronauts remained on the ISS, including a new crew of four who arrived on another SpaceX spacecraft last week.

“Thank you for your hospitality,” Hopkins said earlier as the capsule was moved from the space station for its return journey. “We will see you again on Earth.”

Prior to that, two American astronauts did a test mission to the ISS in May and stayed for two months.

This was the first launch on the ISS from US soil since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011. It was also the first crew mission run by a private company, compared to NASA.

By that time, American astronauts had traveled to the ISS aboard the Russian ship.