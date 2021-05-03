Stores in Novena Malls say crowds have thinned since the TTSH cluster appeared, shoppers there burst, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Lunch crowds still gathered at two popular malls in Novena on Monday (May 3rd) despite the Covid-19 group affiliated with the nearby Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), but businesses said their influence was on it.
The dinners and shoppers at Velocity and Square 2 with whom The Straits Times spoke said they were not too worried about TTSH groups believing the authorities were dealing with the situation.
The malls are connected by underground walkways to the hospital, where a nurse working in a general ward tested positive for Covid-19 on April 27th. TTSH has closed four pavilions and banned all visitors to its pavilions.
Eight new cases on Monday took the group to 35 – the largest active group now.
Visiting Velocity and Square 2 at 1 p.m. Monday, ST found that the catering establishments had over 60 people for each.
Real estate agent Clement Khoo, 45, who was having dinner at a food plate in Velocity with his 10-year-old son, said he was initially worried he would have to plan his son’s appointment at Mount Hospital. Elizabeth Novena.
“But since TTSH is closed and Mount Elizabeth said it could still function normally, I did not see the need to plan again,” he said.
“I tried to avoid the building as we took the road here today,” he added.
Ms Rachel Tang, 30, who was shopping in Velocity with her husband before a medical appointment at Mount Alvernia Hospital on Thomson Road, said: “While I’m a little worried about the group, the situation seems quite under control.
“We just have to take the necessary precautions and believe that things will improve,” added the healthcare worker, who is pregnant.
Her husband, Mr Dennis Tng, 32, also a healthcare worker, said he was confident TTSH was doing everything to ensure the spread of the spread. “They are the best people to handle the situation,” he said.
Staff at 12 stores and grocery stores in both malls told ST that the day-to-week drop has dropped by 10 to 50 per cent since word spread about the TTSH group and people returned to work from home.
Public agencies such as the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Singapore Home Revenue Authority are among the organizations with offices in the Novena area that have asked their staff to work from home where possible.
At Itacho Sushi in Square 2, assistant manager Ailan Chen said the restaurant normally had 300 to 400 customers on weekdays, but that number has dropped by 50 percent.
Confectionery store Sinpopo and ramen stall Kajiken both saw a 50 percent drop in footprints, while a fast food store said it received 20 to 30 percent fewer customers since the TTSH bunch.
However, retailers and grocery stores said the kick-off on Monday could have been affected as some workers were given a day off instead of Labor Day, which fell on Saturday.
Meanwhile, other hospitals in the area have stepped up security measures.
When ST visited Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, where a stream of people were seen entering the building, an entrance sign required visitors to declare whether they had been held in wards or had visited the hospital wards at TTSH since 18 April.
It was quiet at Ren Ci Community Hospital, which has stopped visitors to its wards. Only a few people were seen in her lobby.
In other parts of the island, hospitals, including the National University Hospital and Alexandra Hospital, have also banned entry for persons who were held in the ward or visited patient wards at TTSH from 18 April.
