Global Ag News for May 3rd

The overnight trade has SRW grain of approximately 9 cents; HRW up 10; HRS Wheat up 10, Corn rises 16 to 9 cents; Soybeans up to 18; Soymeal dropped $ 1.50 to $ 2.50 and Soyoil 230 to 140 points.

For the week, SRW wheat prices rose approximately 22 cents; HRW up 23; HRS up to 38; Corn rose 41 cents; Soy beans up to 18 cents; I made soy $ 1.00 and; Soyoil up to 360 points. Crushing margins rose 22 cents to $ 0.89 (July); The share of oil increases 2% to 42%.

For the month, SRW wheat prices rose approximately $ 1.19; HRW up to $ 1.22; HRS up to $ 1.43; Corn rose $ 1.26; Soybean seeds grow by $ 1.07; I made soy for $ 2.00 and; Soyoil 1,165 points. Crushing margins rose 27 cents to $ 0.89 (July); The share of oil increases by 5% to 42%.

Chinese Future Ag are closed for the holidays until Thursday.

Malaysian palm oil prices rose 155 ringgit to 4,023 (July base) in mid-message supported by strong April exports.

Weather forecast in the US: Excessive rain fell in parts of Texas over the weekend resulting in several floods. Parts of Iowa, Southeast Southeastern Dakota, Northeastern Nebraska and Southern Minnesota reported excessive heat over the weekend in the same area that was extremely dry in the last 30 days. Crops and livestock were stressed by the heat and the rapid consequence of soil moisture.

The northern plains of the U.S. and part of the Canadian Prairies will receive much-needed rain over the coming weekend and early next week. The Midwestern, Delta and southeast states will experience alternating periods of rain and sunlight over the next ten days. The US Delta and the southeastern states will experience a good balance between rain and sunlight over the next ten days.

Weather forecast in South America: Brazil is facing another ten days or two weeks of dry weather in its Safrinha corn. The weather in Argentina was also mostly dry over the weekend with temperatures close to average. Argentina rainfall through Wednesday will be enough to maintain the abundance of moisture for the development of late-season crops.

The player card had net buyer funds of 4,000 SRW Wheat contracts; net bought 55,000 corn contracts; bought 17,000 soy beans; net bought 3,000 soy flour and; bleu 11,000 Soyoil.

We estimate that the money managed during the 11,000 SRW grain contracts; long net 392,000 Corn; long net 181,000 soy beans; soybean tall 53,000t, and; long net 98,000 soybeans.

Preliminary Open Interest without SRW Wheat Futures approximately 2,100 contracts; HRW Wheat below 550; Corn up to 3,100; Soybean seeds dropped 1,900 contracts; I made soy up to 2,300 lots, and; Soyoil up to 11,100.

Submissions were 9 soybeans; 488 soybeans; 82 Rice; ZERO corn; 5 HRW Wheat; 16 oats; 66 Soybeans; 200 SRW Wheat, and; 52 HRS Wheat.

There were changes in registrations (SRW Wheat up to 200; Tërsha 16, Rice up 78; HRS Wheat 337) – Registrations a total of 210 contracts for SRW Wheat; 16 oats; Egypt ZERO; Soybean 66; Soy 968 lots; Soybean 175; Rice 1,320; HRW Wheat 1,291, and; HRS 572.

Soybean crumbs in the US in March were likely to be 5.652 million tonnes short, or 188.4 million feet. Estimates ranged from 188.0 million slaps to 189.2 million slaps. If the estimate is realized, the March crush will increase from 164.3 million bottles processed in February, but under the March crush of 192.1 million bottles, which was a record for the third month of the year.

U.S. soyoil reserves as of March 31 were valued at 3 2.317 billion compared to 2. 2.306 billion at the end of February and 3 2.327 billion at the end of March 2020. The estimates of sooil stocks ranged from 2 2.250 billion to 35 2.351 billion.

The USDA is scheduled to publish its monthly report on fats and oils at 2 pm CDT.

Speculators were expected to have gone on a record buying record in Chicago corn last week, but it was a brief trade break that seemed to better explain the highly volatile price activity.

Wire History reports a White House goal to reduce depends on greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. in part from farmers and agricultural enterprises changing the way fields and supply points are managed. The farm sector says it will need the help of the government to do that. The Biden administration effort described in April has attracted support from agribusiness giants including Tyson Foods Inc., JBS SA, Cargill Inc. and CF Industries Holdings Inc., who have pursued their environmental commitments. Individual farmers, whose participation is essential to meeting the administration’s goals, are weighing the potential costs and benefits to their bottom lines and say government support will be needed.

Highlights selected from a report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture External Agriculture Service in Beijing:

– Pig numbers are unlikely to return until at least mid-2021 if the current African Pig Outbreak (ASF) is brought under control. In late 2020, an ASF revival reduced China’s population for breeding cows and pigs. These losses continued during the first quarter of 2021 as ASF outbreaks were reported in multiple provinces. “

The overall estimate of corn crops in Brazil 2020/2021 fell by almost 8% to 104.1 million tonnes as dry weather is affecting the country’s second crop yields, forecaster Safras & Mercado said on Friday. The overall production forecast was affected by a cut of about 10 million tonnes of Brazil’s second corn forecast, now expected to be 70.7 million tonnes, according to Safras.

Cereal exports to Argentina brought in about $ 3 billion in April, said the chamber of exporters and producers of oilseeds CIARA-CEC, driven by high global prices for soy beans, corn, wheat and other cereals. The monthly result, which comes despite some farmers holding back on crop sales as a hedge against a weak local currency, rose 9.29% from a month ago, which was already at least a record high. senior 18-year-old.

Wheat export prices to Ukraine have risen $ 14 per tonne over the past week amid fears of a weaker harvest in the United States, the European Union and Brazil, agricultural consultancy APK-Inform said. Offer prices for high quality soft mill mill increased to $ 264 – $ 270 per tonne at the FOB Black Sea port, APK-Inform said. Food wheat rose $ 12 per tonne to $ 258 – $ 264 FOB Black Sea.

Export prices for Ukrainian seed Ukraine 2021 rose by about $ 100 per tonne over the past 20 days amid an expected decline in grape production in the European Union and the global growth trend, said APK-Inform analyst. Bid export prices rose to $ 620-640 per tonne CPT (paid trolley) at Black Sea ports with delivery in July-August from April 29 from $ 525 to $ 533 on April 9.

Export prices for Ukrainian sunflower oil have fallen by up to $ 30 per tonne over the past week due to weak demand, said APK-Inform analyst. APK-Inform said that the prices of the solar export offer were reduced to $ 1,525 – $ 1,535 per ton FOB Black Sea with delivery in May-June.

Strategy Consultancy Grains kept its forecast for the 2021 grape harvest in the European Union with 27 nations almost unchanged at 16.78 million tonnes, up from 16.80 million tonnes forecast a month earlier. The forecast for this year’s harvest was 2.1% above an estimated 16.43 million tonnes produced in 2020, according to a monthly oilseed report.

Euronext new crop wheat yields rose on Friday, standing after a slide the day before, to mark a 10% gain for April that was part of a wide-ranging grain rally. Wheat milling for September was set at 0.50 euros, or 0.2%, at 219.25 euros ($ 263.54) tons.

Heavy frosts this month have damaged grape crops already fought in France, limiting the potential for a recovery in European production despite better prospects in countries including Germany and Poland. The European Commission on Thursday cut its forecast for the 2021 grape harvest in the 27 European Union countries to 16.5 million tonnes, close to last year’s poor harvest.

Highlights selected from a report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s External Agriculture Service Department:

—Another major year of production for Australian cereals is projected in marketing year (MY) 2021/22 after a strong year of drought regeneration in MY 2020/21. Wheat production is projected at 27 million metric tons (MMT) in MY 2021/22 and barley at 10 MMT, both below from last year’s large harvest.

Morocco expects a grain harvest of 9.8 million tonnes this year, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Friday, three times more than in 2020, citing better rainfall. It expects 4.82 million tonnes of soft wheat, 2.34 million tonnes of durum and 2.6 million tonnes of barley.

Egyptian authorities have so far procured 1 million tonnes of wheat in the local harvest, the agriculture ministry said. The country is also the world’s largest importer of wheat.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April rose 13.4 percent to 1,413,094 tonnes from 1,245,567 tonnes shipped in March, said cargo researcher Societe Generale de Surveillance.