OSG verifying the ‘accuracy and veracity’ of the reported data breach





(Philstar.com) – 3 May 2021 – 7:05 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Attorney General’s Office said Monday it took note of the reported breach of its 345,000 files, but added that it would conduct proper verification on the accuracy and veracity of the claim. London-based security firm TurgenSec said in a statement on April 30 that it learned of a “publicly accessible data warehouse” from OSG in March. The company, which runs a website that tracks data breaches, said they emailed the Philippine office and government twice in March and by April 28, the breach was shut down. Addressing the reports, the government legal office said that while “observing the responsible disclosure procedure of TurgenSec, OSG should still be wary of unverified reports sent to its office and will respond appropriately only after a proper verification of the accuracy and veracity of these alleged data breaches ”. He added that they have taken the necessary steps to protect “the confidential and sensitive information contained in his appearances before the courts of justice”. TurgenSec said in its statement that the nature of the documents part of the data breach “is a particular concern as it may have the potential to disrupt [or] undermine ongoing litigation. ” A report by Rest of World, an international nonprofit journalism organization, noted that the documents on display were said to contain sensitive keywords such as “Private”, “Confidential”, “Password” and “Witness” and covered topics on intelligence, terrorism, drugs, execution, opposition, military, in COVID-19, and even to President Rodrigo Duterte. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Sunday confirmed that OSG is reviewing the report and assured that his department will be ready to assist if needed. Guevarra noted that OSG, which represents the government and the DOJ, handles thousands of cases in the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court. “The DOJ therefore has a significant interest in finding the case of this alleged data breach and any prejudice to the government’s interest that such a breach, if true, may have been unjustly caused,” the chief told reporters. on Monday the chief of DOJ. “I would greatly appreciate it if the OSG would inform the DOJ of its findings, given the number two DOJ cases being handled by the OSG,” he added. OSG, for its part, said the perpetrators of data privacy crimes committed against the state would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. – Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Christian Deiparine







