Much of the energy behind the growing momentum for pushing hydrogen into aviation now comes from start-ups. Many have assembled small teams of well-educated, generally young engineers as they strive to secure the investment they need to supply their ambitious business plans. As their promoters, these companies usually tend to emphasize the positives about hydrogen while portraying potential negatives as solutions waiting to happen.

So where does this leave the existing manufacturers of much larger and more determined aircraft engines when it comes to offering aviation a path to carbon neutrality? In April, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker challenged GE Aviation to accelerate the development of an entirely new engine that would support the industry’s goals of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050.

GE has indicated that its plan calls for an incremental approach based on factors such as increased use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also expects to be ready to demonstrate a new electric-hybrid propulsion system on a regional aircraft by mid-2020.

Rolls-Royce is following a similar approach, having made a significant investment in electric propulsion with the acquisition of Siemens’ eAircraft division. At the same time, it has continued efforts to make existing turbochargers burn less jet-A fuel, while also supporting the expansion of SAF use.

Pratt & Whitney has been considering the hydrogen issue since the late 1950s when he joined Project Suntan with Lockheed Martin in an effort to develop an alternative to the Blackbird SR71 military surveillance aircraft that was to operate at an altitude of 100,000 meters. Michael Winter, the senior associate of the American group, advanced technology, said that this experience made them very aware of the challenges posed by fuels, although it was a very effective driver.

“Hydrogen is three times the energy density of kerosene, but it gets between three and four times the volume,” Winter explained. AIN. “When you store it, there is a lot of pressure and also minus 253 degrees Celsius. For commercial aircraft, there is less space for passengers. To put it in a liquid state [for more convenient use] takes 15 percent of the energy stored in the fuel, so you want to regain that energy. This could include the use of a heat exchanger, which is what was done for Project Suntan, along with hundreds of miles of pipes.

“Pratt & Whitney sees potential in hydrogen, but there are many technical challenges and limitations,” Winter said. “It’s just one way in a range of solutions to make aviation more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable and [we] will be willing to support any of these with [our] technology. ”

Other more immediate solutions include making existing gas turbine engines more efficient, and Pratt & Whitney claims to have achieved a 16 percent reduction in fuel combustion with its turbofan-driven (GTF) technology, largely based on propulsion efficiency. She believes there are more improvements to come as, in collaboration with NASA, she recently tested engine models with up to an 18: 1 bypass ratio (compared to the current 12 to 13 bypass ratio of current GTF engines).

In addition, Pratt & Whitney is also working on terrestrial applications for hydrogen, such as electricity generation. In Asia, for example, the company has developed dual-fuel approaches that include natural gas and hydrogen. He is also involved in a project with the U.S. Department of Energy program ARPA-E to explore ways to store hydrogen with ammonia.

The method for producing hydrogen is a critical element in assessing the overall environmental sustainability of the fuel. Today, most of the hydrogen produced is defined as “coffee” because it requires electricity to produce and so to produce the so-called “green” hydrogen requires secured sources of “green” electricity, produced through methods such as energy solar, tidal, or wind.

However, Pratt & Whitney can see a path to hydrogen combustion directly in existing engines with some changes to the fuel handling system, combustion and injector nozzles. In the company’s view, this should be seen as a long-term transition for aviation, as further efficiencies have been squeezed out of existing propulsion technology through methods that may also include the wider use of SAFs.

For its part, Germany’s MTU Aero Engines wants to play a key role in supporting hydrogen adoption. Last year it launched a partnership with the DLR Aerospace Research Center to turn a regional Dornier 228 aircraft into direct-fired liquid hydrogen combustion aircraft. The partners expect to be ready to launch ground test subsystems for the project before the end of June 2021 as they prepare for the first flight of a technology demonstrator in 2026.

The 19-seater aircraft will have one of its two Honeywell TPE331 turboprop engines replaced by a 500 kW electric motor, powered by electricity produced by hydrogen fuel cells and running a propeller. MTU is providing the propulsion system while the DLR is responsible for systems integration and certification.