Saudi Arabia appoints former Aramco associate as Minister of Economy





Saudi Arabia appointed a former producer of deals for the oil giant Saudi Aramco as economy and planning minister as officials try to shrink the largest Arab economy from the double blow of the coronavirus pandemic and oil price last year. The new minister, Faisal Alibrahim, was appointed on Monday in a series of royal orders. He had been Deputy Minister of Economy and Planning since 2018 and was the former head of a merger and acquisitions group at Saudi Aramco, among other roles there. The position of Minister of Economy was held on the basis of action by the Minister of Finance of the kingdom since last year. Alibrahim takes over as coronavirus blockades and oil market unrest shake the world's largest crude exporter, causing gross domestic product to contract 4.1% by 2020. The economy is showing signs of recovery now and is expected to expand 2.9 % this year, according to the International Monetary Fund. In a local television interview last week, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman predicted a V-shaped reaction and said that citizens' unemployment – currently at 12.6% – could fall below 11% this year. Prince Mohammed, de facto ruler of the kingdom, oversees most of Saudi Arabia's economy policymaking while trying to diversify the kingdom away from oil. But the ministry also plays a key role. Also in Monday's royal decree, King Salman bin Abdulaziz promoted a woman, Eiman Al-Mutairi, to become deputy minister of trade. He ousted his son Prince Sultan bin Salman as head of the space agency and replaced him with Abdullah Al-Swaha, the current minister of communications and information technology. Prince Sultan, the elder half-brother of Prince Mohammed, was appointed as the king's adviser to the country.

