US News & World Report releases high school degrees in Michigan

US World News and Report released its annual ranking of 24,000 public high schools with the Oakland Countys International Academy again among the top 50 nationwide.

The International Academy, a consortium of about 1,500 students located near 13 Oakland County school districts including Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Huron Valley and South Lyon, ranks third in Michigan and 43rd nationwide.

Also in the top 10 in Michigan were Novi High School at # 7 and Northville High School, # 10.

Part of the reason we do so well in rankings like this is that all of our students and families realize when they enroll in ninth grade that we are a high school all International Bacalaureate, said Associate Director Chris Smith. His incredibly rigorous, most challenging program for which a student in the United States can enroll in high school. It attracts highly motivated students to an academic program.

The International Academy campuses are in Bloomfield Hills, White Lakeand Troyis the second largest IB degree school in the world, second only to a school in Singapore. The school typically awards IB degrees to about 350 students per year, although its graduation rate is not listed in the ranking report due to being part of the consortium.

The ranking methodology used by US News and World Report measures college readiness in seniors, particularly the percentage of students who both took and earned qualifying scores on advanced placement exams and international diploma level exams; and also takes into account the ability and performance of mathematics and reading from state tests; low student performance; the breadth of the college curriculum; and graduation levels.

The International Academy has so many students applying each year that the school uses a lottery system to determine who will be admitted. Upon selection, students take a math diagnostics exam and a writing exam.

Novi High School Principal Nicole Carter prides herself on ranking schools 7th in the state and 411th in the country, with a total score of 97.7 out of 100. The school consistently ranks high in the report.

She points out that it is especially extraordinary because Novi is not a magnetic school and accepts every student who lives in the district. Carter is not surprised by the ranking, but she drowns talking about it. It lends to students and district staff from high school to kindergarten, all working to help students excel.

It makes me shiver, she said. It focuses on our outstanding students and our creative teachers and support staff. It is inspiring.

Local high school ranking

Here are the places where high schools in Hometown Life communities fall in the 2021 ranking by US World News and Report:

International Academy, Bloomfield Hills (West and East campuses in White Lake and Troy were included in the calculations); third in Michigan; 43rd across the country; IB participation rate: 100%.

Novi High School: seventh in Michigan; 411th across the country; Participation rate: 67%.

Northville High School: 10th in Michigan; 466th across the country; AP participation rate: 62%. .

Ernest W. Seaholm High School, Birmingham: 14th in Michigan; I 605th across the country; Participation rate: 69%.

Wylie E. Groves High School, Birmingham: 28th in Michigan; 910s across the country; Participation rate: 51%.

Canton High School: 29th in Michigan; 967th across the country; Participation rate: 47%.

Plymouth High School: 33 in Michigan; 1,170 of the whole country; Participation in AP: 47%.

Salem High School, Canton: 41st in Michigan; 1,346th across country; the AP participation rate is 48%.

Bloomfield Hills High School: 44th in Michigan; # 1,433 nationwide; AP participation rate: 56%.

South Lyon High School: 48th in Michigan; 1,583 across the country; Participation rate in AP: 40%.

Canton Preparatory High School, 55th in Michigan; 1,691st nationwide; the AP participation rate is 89%.

Lyon South Lyon High School: 66th in Michigan; 1,851st across the country; Participation rate in AP: 45%.

Stevenson High School, Livonia: 71st in Michigan; 2,197th across the country; AP rate: 45%.

Farmington High School, 79th in Michigan; 2,377th across country; Participation rate in AP: 41%.

Churchill High School, Livonia: 82 in Michigan; 2,453rd across the country; Participation rate in AP: 32%.

Harrison High School, Farmington Hills, 94th in Michigan; 2,730s nationwide; IB participation rate: 25%.

Farmington North High School, Farmington Hills, 95th in Michigan; 2,757th across the country; Participation rate in AP: 53%.

Lakeland High School, White Lake: 130th Michigan; 3,560s across the country; AP participation rate: 51%.

Milford High School: 161st in Michigan; 4,657th across country; AP participation rate: 43%.

Franklin High School, Livonia: 169th in Michigan; 4,943 nationwide; Participation rate in AP: 32%.

Clarenceville High School: 382 in Michigan; 11,041 nationwide: AP participation rate: 13%.

John Glenn and Wayne Memorial High Schools, Westland: 468th-650thinMichigan; 13,394-17,857th across country; AP participation rate: 19%.

